As Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo has come to an end, the 30-year-old wide receiver took time to reflect on the past four seasons with the Bills. On Wednesday, the four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Houston Texans.

Taking to Instagram, Diggs reflected on his time in Buffalo, the love he had for the city and the memories created through the four years. He expressed his gratitude to the organization and thanked the Bills Mafia for their enormous support.

"I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo," Diggs wrote. "Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the Buffalo Bills organization ! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart.

"Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again," he added.

The Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs in 2020 via a trade from the Minnesota Vikings after the WR had established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the league. Since arriving in Buffalo, Diggs has been a leathal weapon for Josh Allen.

In the last four seasons, Diggs has caught 445 catches for 5,372 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception and 37 touchdowns. He now heads to Houston, led by 2023 Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud, and will provide a massive boost to the Texans offense.

Stefon Diggs' exit from Buffalo Bills will be remembered by off-field controversy and failed potential

As good as Stefon Diggs has been on the field, his off-field remarks, and cryptic comments have been the center of the Bills offseason for multiple years.

The relationship between Diggs and Allen has been rumored to have been broken since the WR's sideline meltdown during the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.

In what was his final comments as a Buffalo Bill, the wide receiver chose to take an aim at Josh Allen. When a fan mentioned that Diggs wasn't important for Allen's success, the 30-year-old shrugged and hit back with:

"You sure ?"

When asked the reason behind Diggs, trade to Texans, Bills general manager hinted that it was mixture of things that led to the move.

"You don't want to get into every reason we make every move," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "It's not one thing."

Stefon Diggs' arrival in Buffalo brought a lot of promise and potential, in pairing with Josh Allen, only to remain unfulfilled.