"This sh*t look stupid": Stefon Diggs clowned by fans as Bills WR's kilt outfit goes viral

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills traveled to California for their critical Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills are 8-6 and cannot afford any slip-ups as they are engulfed in a tight race for the AFC's Wildcard spots.

The Bills can also clinch the AFC East division title if they run the table and the Miami Dolphins, whom they are scheduled to play against in Week 18, lose two of their remaining three regular season games. There's plenty at stake for the Bills, and they have to stay focused on the task ahead.

However, the must-win nature of the Bills' game against the Chargers isn't fazing Diggs. The wide receiver showed up to SoFi Stadium sporting a bold outfit. Diggs wore a red letterman jacket, black sunglasses, and pitch-black shoes and paired them with a kilt, a traditional Scottish knee-length skirt.

Fans on social media had plenty to say about the wide receiver's unorthodox outfit. Some lauded Diggs for his bold choice, but most claimed they did not like the look. Here are some of the comments about the outfit from fans:

Stefon Diggs' passion for fashion

Stefon Diggs is no stranger to making bold fashion choices. He stunned fans back in January when he showed up to the Bills' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in baggy khaki cargo pants, sneakers, a black t-shirt, and a knitted facemask. Fans on social media blasted Diggs for that look.

Diggs did win over the fans with his impeccable outfit at the 2023 Met Gala. The Bills wide receiver wore a grey Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Tommy Hilfiger suit that followed the theme and looked stunning.

He also received plaudits from fans on social media for the bold outfit he was sporting at the 2023 Paris Fashion Show. Diggs' outlandish fashion choices are hit-and-miss, but the Bills wide receiver never stops experimenting.