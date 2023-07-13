ESPN's Stephen A. Smith may spend his mornings only talking about sports. When it comes time for his podcast, however, he discusses all things pop culture. For some of his fans, it's a bit confusing to hear his take on non-sports topics.

So, when Smith decided to speak about actress Vanessa Hudgens, his podcast listeners were a little taken aback. He was talking about a photo of Hudgens that was on social media of her in a bikini.

Two-time UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retweeted the photo and said "We're all in this together," which was a nod to Hudgens' role in "High School Musical."

Stephen A. Smith said that Adesanya's tweet was the quote of the day. The ESPN analyst said that he appreciated the UFC champ for being honest about his feelings.

Hudgens is currently engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker. It's also very likely that Adesanya was just quoting her well-known movie and not trying to make a move.

Fans on Twitter had an issue with the fact that the long-time ESPN co-host was even talking about it, with many believing this wasn't really his topic to discuss:

Stephen A. Smith said he put an end to his hectic work schedule

Stephen A. Smith made an appearance on the "Bill Simmons" podcast and disclosed some information about his career. He said that at one point, hosting multiple shows throughout the day became too much:

“For the first time in my career, it was like… I can’t do this again. Not this. I could, you know – SportsCenter, First Take – that’s a given. But to spend so many hours in the afternoon after spending so many hours in the morning on a job, that was the tipping point for me."

Making a change has allowed him to spend more time with his family and to really enjoy the little things in life, such as his famous distaste for the Dallas Cowboys. With the NFL season crawling closer, expect to hear more of that and soon.

