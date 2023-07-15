As Stephen A. Smith has commented on sports and politics, he has something to say about Philip Rivers’ love life after announcing his tenth child.

Notably, the sports media personality gave props to Rivers’ wife, Tiffany.

Smith said on his eponymous podcast:

"Tiffany Rivers, you're very good… she's a phenomenal mother, she's a phenomenal wife, and not to get too explicit, but clearly she's a phenomenal lover because that brother is happy."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Philip Rivers has TEN children.



What’s that mean to me? Tiffany Rivers is THAT lady.

Tiffany and Philip Rivers will welcome their tenth child, a baby boy, by October. It will be the former NFL quarterback’s first after retiring in January 2021. There’s a precedent to the Rivers couple having a big family because Philip’s mother and grandfather came from families with nine siblings.

Philip and Tiffany’s children range in age from four to 21. Their oldest son, Gunner, will be the starting quarterback at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. His coach? His dad, who will be coaching in his third season.

Philip Rivers said in an interview with AL.com’s Ben Thomas:

"We’ve had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap. We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided."

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith congratulated the Rivers couple on their latest milestone.

He added:

"First of all, congratulations to Philip Rivers and his wonderful wife, Tiffany. But I want to take a moment to express to y'all why you should be envious, why Tiffany Rivers is that woman…Tiffany Rivers has a man that clearly wants her badly. Ten children, Tiffany Rivers is that lady she sought the special."

Philip Rivers was the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers until 2019, earning eight Pro Bowl selections. He was also the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Rivers led the league in passing yards in 2010 (4,710) and in completion percentage in 2013 (69.5). He retired after playing the 2020 NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Alabama native has 5,277 completions, 63,440 yards, and 421 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Who are Tiffany and Philip Rivers’ children?

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Halle, while still studying at North Carolina State. She was born two years before Rivers was drafted into the NFL.

Philip and Tiffany welcomed their second child, Caroline, in 2005. A year later, Tiffany gave birth to Grace. Gunner, the fourth among ten children, was born in 2008.

Then there’s Sarah, born two years after Gunner. Tiffany and Philip Rivers had their second son, Peter, in 2011. Their seventh child, Rebecca, was born in 2013.

Completing their first nine kids are Clare (born in 2015) and Anna (born in 2019). The couple hasn’t decided on their tenth child’s name.

