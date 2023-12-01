Stephen A. Smith delivers stern words to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandin Cooks after beating “scrubs” on TNF

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandin Cooks are likely celebrating their first clutch primetime win of the 2023 season. However, Stephen A. Smith isn't exactly giving a round of applause.

Speaking on Friday's edition of First Take, the show host slammed the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys in one fell swoop, calling the style of the win an essential failure:

"[00:00:43] The scrubs that they beat at AT&T Stadium with Dak Prescott dropping back into the pocket, ordering hot dogs, calling his honey, telling her what time he'll be home and all of this other stuff before you even throw a damn pass. That ain't the conditions that are going to be waiting come playoff time. [00:00:59]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The win comes just days after the announcement that the Cowboys quarterback will be a father soon.

A majority of analysts and fans congratulated the quarterback and his girlfriend Sarah Jane on having a girl. But NFL analyst Craig Carton accused the quarterback's girlfriend of being a "gold digger." NFL fans slammed Carton for his accusation.

Dak Prescott's primetime win over Geno Smith raises leverage ahead of 2024 negotiations

Dak Prescott at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is now 23-11 in his career in regular-season primetime games and owns a 6-1 record on Thursday Night Football. The quarterback, as a member of the franchise, has gotten plenty of opportunities to show his worth in front of the entire country.

In short, he's dominant on Thursday and owns a 17-10 record in primetime games on other days of the week.

The timing of the quarterback's rise comes at a perfect time as he gets set to have negotiations with Jerry Jones over the next 12 months. With every win and touchdown thrown, the quarterback's leverage rises ahead of the upcoming contract that most expect to take him into his mid-30s.

Of course, with Patrick Mahomes' 10-year deal now on the books as a precedent, one cannot fully write off the chances of Prescott getting a similar deal.

While statistics are nice, getting a Super Bowl appearance or a win in the big game could explode his value levels above his current $40 million average salary.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.