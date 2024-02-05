Stephen A Smith hypes up Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's girlfriend announces brand new album after 13th Grammy win

Stephen A Smith is a certified swiftie. The ESPN analyst has, multiple times in the past, showed his support for the popstar and took her side in face of criticism.

This time, Stephen A Smith is Taylor Swfit's hype man. The singer surprised the entire world with her brand new album release after winning her 13th Grammy. Named as 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Taylor Swift announced that the album will be releasing on 19 April 2024.

While the announcement got the all Taylor Swift fans excited, Stephen A Smith took his moment to hype up the singer for her upcoming album. The ESPN analyst took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his wishes for Taylor Swift:

"Yes! Go’Head Girl!"

Taylor Swift has task cut out to attend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl in Las Vegas after Tokyo concert

Taylor Swift will be headed to Japan this week for her The Eras Tour concert in Tokyo. And this has raised doubts among so many fans if she can make it to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift's show will go on from February 3 and end on February 10 in Japan. The Super Bowl will take place on February 11 in Las Vegas.

As the singer faces a 13-hour, 6,000-mile challenge to cheer for her boyfriend, Japan Embassy sketched out a plan for the singer to arrive in time in Sin City and not miss the mega event. The embassy took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue the statement:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently 'Speak Now' to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas with eyes set on creating history

As Taylor Swift is taking over the Grammys, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have arrived in Las Vegas to take over the NFL world and create history. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will become just the eighth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, if they manage to pull a victory against the 49ers.

Kansas City will face an uphill task against the high-powered offense of 49ers, who have been sensational throught the year and are coming off a brilliant comeback win against the Lions.

The Chiefs have had odds stacked against them throught the season. The 2024 Super Bowl is no different. But led by Patrick Mahomes, this team has time and again overcome adversity to finish on the winning side.

The high-profile clash between the AFC and the NFC giants will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Sunday, Feb. 11. It will be a matchup for the ages.