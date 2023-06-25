The news of the Titanic submersible tragedy has gripped the world. Stephen A. Smith is just one of those in the sports world to make a comment about the accident.

Last Sunday afternoon, five passengers, including the CEO, boarded the Titan, better known as the Titanic submersible. They headed miles below sea level to get a glimpse at the Titanic sitting on the ocean floor

After days of searching, debris from the submersible was found, leading to the conclusion that all five passengers had died.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the news of the Titan's implosion on his self-named podcast. He said that while it's a tragedy, there are some things in life that are very unnecessary.

“It's a tragedy, but certain things in life, they are so unnecessary… When are we going to get over the Titanic, it's the ship that sunk… How many lives were lost? Was it 1000? About 2000? Damn, I thought it was 1000…

"I'm not laughing I'm not joking, I'm not making light of people who passed away, God rest their wonderful souls. But forgive me, curiosity does kill a cat. Why you are that damn curious?

"What in God's name would make you think it's okay to get in a submersible? What does that say? Investigate what? Who does not know that a human being does not need to be two miles below sea level in the ocean?”

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I do not understand the desire to explore the depths of the ocean. We are not meant to be down there I do not understand the desire to explore the depths of the ocean. We are not meant to be down there https://t.co/qhWBWCmRVR

Smith's thoughts echo those of other TV personalities who have questioned the same notion.

How long has Stephen A. Smith worked at ESPN?

Stephen A. Smith began his sports journalism career as a writer with the Winston-Salem Journal in the early 1990s. He then began working as a sports writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994.

He got his first job on television in 1999 on CNN/SI. It wasn't until 2005 that he was hired by ESPN. His first show on the network was "Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith." Since then he has appeared on various shows including "Pardon the Interruption" and SportsCenter. He currently is one of the co-hosts on "First Take."

His boisterous opinion and takes on all sports have fans tuning in. While making his daily appearance on "First Take" he also is an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC.

