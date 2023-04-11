ESPN "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith does not shy away from controversy. He has a list of shocking statements that divide sports fans. He has added another to his collection, involving former United States president Donald Trump.

Stephen A. Smith spoke about Trump during Semafor’s inaugural Media Summit:

“I knew Trump before he ran for the presidency. I thoroughly enjoyed talking to him. He's a huge sports fan. He used to throw a lot of events at his casinos and stuff like that, and I genuinely liked him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Trump and Stephen A. Smith are New York natives. Trump was born in Queens, while Smith was born in The Bronx. But what Smith said was interesting.

"I didn't know who this guy was running for president. I think he's changed. But I would tell you this. I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I've never thought of Trump that way. He's not against black people. He's against all things not named Trump. There is a difference."

Semafor @semafor @stephenasmith says he no longer talks to Trump: "I think he's changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I've never thought of Trump that way. He's not against black people, he's against all things not named Trump." .@stephenasmith says he no longer talks to Trump: "I think he's changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I've never thought of Trump that way. He's not against black people, he's against all things not named Trump." https://t.co/oFcOra6zkL

The conversation about Trump might have been raised because of the former president’s ongoing legal battles. The BBC reports that the 45th US chief executive is facing 34 felony charges for falsifying business records in the first degree.

The allegations against Trump stemmed from a $130,000 payment by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to former adult star Stormy Daniels. It was hush money for their alleged affair in 2007. The New York District Attorney’s office believes that Trump compensated Cohen for those payments but was tagged as “legal fees.”

A doorman also allegedly received $30,000 because of information about Trump’s alleged child out of wedlock. He also reportedly paid $150,000 to another woman to keep their affair private. Trump was released after pleading not guilty to all felony charges.

ABC News also reports that Trump is returning to New York for a deposition in his $250 million civil fraud lawsuit.

Stephen A. Smith is a controversy magnet

Bleacher Report’s John Degroote reported that Stephen A. Smith allegedly used a racial slur on live TV. He defended himself by saying, “I’m a New Yorker. I speak very, very fastly.” ESPN re-aired the footage but without Smith’s blunder.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Sangweni of essence.com reports on Smith’s statement regarding Ray Rice’s suspension due to domestic violence. He said that women sometimes “provoke” being hit. The 57-year-old sports broadcaster has apologized for that statement, saying:

“My words came across that it is somehow a woman’s fault. This was not my intent. It is not what I was trying to say. Yet the failure to clearly articulate something different lies squarely on my shoulders.”

Awful Announcing also shared that "First Take" doesn’t care about hockey. Smith revealed his beef with Kyrie Irving after his heated exchange with Jay Williams.

Recently, he also had a bizarre “Elvis is dead” rant about the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff appearance in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Despite these issues, Stephen A. Smith continues to reap blessings. His autobiography, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” became a New York Times bestseller.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith You did it! STRAIGHT SHOOTER is an Instant New York Times Bestseller! Thank you, everyone, for the support. You did it! STRAIGHT SHOOTER is an Instant New York Times Bestseller! Thank you, everyone, for the support. https://t.co/LvJMPTYOvi

He is still the leading man in "First Take" and hosts the "Know Mercy" Podcast. Smith also has a recurring role in General Hospital and appeared as himself in Creed III.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes