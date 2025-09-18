  • home icon
  "Stephen A. Smith is making moves behind the scenes": Insider insinuates Jimmy Kimmel suspension has ESPN analyst's name written all over it

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 18, 2025
"Stephen A. Smith is making moves behind the scenes": Insider insinuates Jimmy Kimmel suspension has ESPN analyst's name written all over it (Credits: IMAGN)

Stephen A. Smith found himself under fire over his remarks on Jimmy Kimmel's indefinite suspension from his late-night show. The ESPN analyst, who has transcended the world of sports and has partaken in TV series and has hinted at a potential career in politics, is thought to be plotting a move to talk shows with Kimmel out of the picture.

Sports analyst Robert Littal, founder of Black Sports Online, made a bold suggestion about Smith's desire to replace Kimmel and take the opportunity now that the comedian was suspended by ABC, ESPN's sister network. Littal tweeted on Wednesday that Smith's criticism of Kimmel over his comments on Charlie Kirk's murderer's political views had a deeper background.

"Stephen A. has wanted Kimmel’s job for years. He’s making moves behind the scenes," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On his SiriusXM show "Straight Shooter," Stephen A. Smith didn't mince words while addressing Kimmel's comments, questioning where the joke was in his comments about Kirk's murderer and Donald Trump's supporters.

“The only thing that I would say as it pertains to Jimmy Kimmel is, where was the joke?” Smith said. “Because you’re a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn’t anything funny about that.”
Those comments turned a lot of heads, and some, like Littal, are speculating about the meaning behind it. Smith, who reportedly makes $40 million on media deals, had previously shared his desire to replace Kimmel, and the opportunity could be closer than we think.

Stephen A. Smith said he wanted to be Jimmy Kimmel's heir

Back in 2023, as part of his tour to promote his memoir "Straight Shooter," Stephen A. Smith sat down with Fox News personality Sean Hannity. During their conversation, the New York Knicks superfan expressed his desire to become a late-night TV show host at some point in his career.

“I am interested in doing late night,” Smith acknowledged. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Kimmel. I believe I could do it. I would throw everybody for a loop, my politics would throw people off because I’d be fair to everybody and I’d listen to everybody. It wouldn’t be one-sided, I’m not a one-sided kind of guy. I’m one-sided on issues, I’m not one-sided on ideology.” (55:40)
youtube-cover

He previously filled in for Kimmel, but time will tell if Smith will get a second chance on ABC.

Edited by Orlando Silva
