"Jimmy Kimmel blaming MAGA for Charlie Kirk's murder is not worthy": Jason Whitlock suggests ABC grooming Stephen A. Smith for bigger spotlight

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 18, 2025 09:48 GMT
Jason Whitlock suggests ABC grooming Stephen A. Smith for bigger spotlight
Jason Whitlock suggests ABC grooming Stephen A. Smith for bigger spotlight (Credits: Imagn and IG/@realjasonwhitlock)

Jason Whitlock shared his take on the situation involving Jimmy Kimmel, linking it to Stephen A. Smith. Kimmel, whose late-night talk show has aired on ABC since 2003, was indefinitely suspended on Wednesday after making comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Kimmel referred to the right-wing as the "MAGA gang," suggesting that they were doing everything possible to frame Kirk’s alleged killer as something other than a Republican. He also poked fun at Donald Trump, likening his reaction to Kirk’s death to a toddler grieving the death of a goldfish.

Hours later, Kimmel’s show was suspended by ABC. Jason Whitlock reacted to the situation on X, suggesting that Kimmel is being cancelled to make way for Stephen A. Smith. He criticized the ESPN talk-show host, calling him fraudulent. Whitlock also suggested that this is all being done to prepare Smith for his presidential run.

“Prepare yourself for fraudulent, middle-of-the-road guy Stephen A Smith to replace Jimmy Kimmel,” Whitlock wrote. “This manufactured controversy around Kimmel blaming MAGA for Charlie Kirk's murder is not worthy of this overreaction from ABC. This is all part of the grooming process.”

While Kimmel is facing significant criticism for his comments on Charlie Kirk, he was among many celebrities who condemned the attack on Instagram, sending love to Kirk’s family.

Stephen A. Smith is reportedly making close to $40 million per year

There’s no doubt about Stephen A. Smith’s status as one of the highest-paid media personalities. Smith has a five-year, $105 million deal with ESPN. He also signed a new lucrative deal with SiriusXM, which will see him earn up to $36 million on a three-year deal.

Apart from this, Smith is also expected to rake in close to $7 million from his YouTube channel and podcast. Combined, his yearly earnings are approaching $40 million a year. To put these numbers into perspective, Kevin Durant’s deal from 2022 saw him earn $194,219,320. Meaning his average annual salary was close to $48 million.

Whether Whitlock’s claims of Smith’s preparations for a presidential run are true or not, he is surely making a financial empire in the media business. With the amount of time Smith already spends on air, it is hard to imagine him being part of a late-night show.

