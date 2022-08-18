"Why is it that people talk about him like he's some golden boy?" - Stephen A. Smith claims Matt LaFleur is riding Aaron Rodgers’ coattails

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have gotten together as well as any quarterback-coach duo in the modern era in the NFL.

They haven't won a Super Bowl together, but the team has won 13 games every season since the addition of their current head coach. That said, questions of who has helped the team more overall have occasionally come to the forefront.

One NFL analyst has taken a side and didn't mince words. Speaking on "First Take," show host Stephen A. Smith went after Matt LaFleur. He claimed that most head coaches would excel with Aaron Rodgers and his talented roster over the last few years. Here's how he put it:

"Aaron Rodgers has every right to hold everybody on that team accountable, including Matt LaFleur, people walking around like he a golden child that he can't do anything wrong."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Packers called a meeting in which Aaron Rodgers and his receivers tried to clear the air. But it wasn’t Aaron’s idea. Hmmm. Now on @undisputed The Packers called a meeting in which Aaron Rodgers and his receivers tried to clear the air. But it wasn’t Aaron’s idea. Hmmm. Now on @undisputed

Smith went on to question what he feels is unearned respect from the league in LaFleur's case:

"I'm not going to disrespect the man by calling him overrated. He just said he's got stuff to prove. Here's my point about Matt LaFleur. Why is it that people talk about him like he's some golden boy?"

He continued by claiming that many coaches would have duplicated the Packers tactician's success with Rodgers and the rest of roster:

"How many coaches would have won 13 games if Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback throwing 37 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in a season?

"A lot of guys would have been just as successful if they had Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling... [Aaron] Jones and [AJ] Dillon in the backfield."

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan



Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.



Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: https://t.co/zDWtasuTch

Aaron Rodgers' success in the Matt LaFleur era

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers

In the two seasons preceding the addition of LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers went 7-9 and 6-9-1. In his first season with the team, they went 13-3, making it to the NFC Championship game.

In LaFleur's second year with the team, the Packers repeated every notable accomplishment from the previous year. They also added another achievement as Aaron Rodgers won the MVP award.

In 2021, the team won 13 games for a third consecutive season, going 13-4. Rodgers won his second MVP in a row but the team took a step back in the playoffs, getting knocked out of the Divisional Round.

While the team has been uniquely successful since Matt LaFleur arrived, their biggest gripe has been their inability to perform in the late-season. After months of domination, the team has repeatedly failed to break through to the Super Bowl.

Will 2022 be the year the Packers finally stay alive into February?

