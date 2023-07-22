Stephen A Smith publicly lobbies for Michael Irvin’s ESPN return as Cowboys icon’s $100,000,000 lawsuit rumbles on

Amid Michael Irvin's $100,000,000 lawsuit, ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith wants the Hall-of-Famer back on his show.

While Irvin has been on leave from his duties due to a Super Bowl incident where he was accused of misconduct, Smith has been lobbying for Irvin to return back to the show.

Smith reiterated what he publicly stated - that he wants Irvin back on the show and that he should be allowed unless there is any new evidence regarding his case.

“I’ve spoken up on behalf of Michael Irvin by way of simply stating that I wanted him back on ‘First Take,’ barring any unforeseen evidence," said Smith.

"All I’m going by is the evidence that has been placed before us. Ladies and gentlemen, all we have seen is a 45-second video of Michael Irvin talking to this young lady, and then both of them going their separate ways.

"That is not a reason for a three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer to be unemployed or off the airwaves entertaining us the way this man entertains us."

There have been rumors of the former Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe joining First Take to co-host Smith. Smith even came out on the record and said that he wants Sharpe.

Explaining Michael Irvin's lawsuit troubles

Michael Irvin during NFL Combine

During the Week of Super Bowl LVII, Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's coverage and was suspended by ESPN due to sexual assault allegations.

A woman accused Irvin of inappropriate behavior, but evidence has been on Irvin's side. Irvin is reportedly seeking $100 million in a lawsuit and could receive more for being framed.

Via Inside the Star, a fourth claim backs up Irvin's case and could resolve the longstanding investigation.

“Defendants' actions were intentional, aggravated, and committed with an evil mind and intent to cause injury or in reckless and/or deliberate disregard of an unjustifiably substantial risk of significant harm to Mr. Irvin.

"Mr. Irvin is entitled to an award of punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants and deter them and others similarly situated from engaging in like conduct in the future.”

Irvin has been out of work since February and is hoping to return back to ESPN and NFL Network soon.

Do you think Michael Irvin will win his lawsuit?

