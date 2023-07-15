Stephen A. Smith is a known Dallas Cowboys hater. He revels in the team’s failures and is not shy in expressing his happiness every time the Jerry Jones-owned franchise loses.

He also has developed a signature social media post after a Cowboys defeat. He would pan the camera to his face before bursting into laughter.

But of all the collapses the Cowboys had for almost three decades, he fondly remembered one instance.

As a disclaimer, he captioned his tweet:

“Hmmm favorite Cowboys choking moment. Hard to pick. There’s just so many”

He went on to say in a recent episode of his eponymous podcast:

"My favorite is during the regular season when you had a chance to win the NFC East Crown and back-to-back to back years; you lost the final game of the regular season with the division crown on the line and a berth in the playoffs on the line."

"You lost all three times to all the other three teams in your division. That was hilarious."

Stephen A. Smith also mentioned when Tony Romo fumbled the snap for a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2006 Wild Card Round.

Smith’s dislike for the Dallas Cowboys became prominent during his time at ESPN’s First Take. He unwantedly wore a Romo jersey in an episode that coincided with his birthday after losing a bet to then-co-host and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless.

He recently said that the Cowboys are in for another collapse because Dak Prescott is still their quarterback.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys won their Wild Card Round game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the franchise’s first playoff victory since 2018. Unfortunately, their postseason run ended with a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The Cowboys hadn’t reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995 when they won Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What is Stephen A. Smith’s favorite NFL team?

While he is from New York and supports the New York Knicks, Stephen A. Smith is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He admitted this to Shaquille O’Neal during the set of his eponymous show from Atlanta, Georgia, for Super Bowl LIII.

Smith also mentioned that the “Immaculate Reception” game was the first NFL match he witnessed. That game happened in December 1972, and Franco Harris made the catch that led the Steelers to victory in the AFC Divisional playoff.

While Stephen A. Smith has no problems ridiculing the Cowboys, he feels the heavier workload after the recent round of ESPN layoffs.

