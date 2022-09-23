"This is one game" - Stephen A. Smith writes off Tua Tagovailoa's breakout performance against Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa took the Baltimore Ravens by storm on Sunday. Trailing by three touchdowns, he led Miami to the biggest comeback in the NFL so far this season, winning 42-38. In response, some are lauding the quarterback and saying that he's arrived. Others are pumping the breaks and asking for more from the quarterback. Stephen A. Smith sided with the latter while speaking on First Take. Here's how he put it:

"Listen, we respect the hell out of Tua and what we have seen. The fact of the matter is that it was the first game we ever saw it. He's been in the league for a couple of years. We didn't see it against anybody else... This is one game. Miami's got to show me more."

He went on, joking about just how open Tyreek Hill was in the Ravens secondary, discrediting the quarterback's throws:

"You saw how much air was under that 60-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill. Tyreek Hill sat up there, winked at you and said, ‘Yo, I can't wait to talk to you after the game. By the way, can I get some popcorn and some soda pop and the whole bit’ before the ball even came in?"

Tua Tagovailoa's new-look Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reconstructed the team during the 2022 offseason. While Tua Tagovailoa is still around, multiple big pieces have changed. Brian Flores was fired and replaced with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, the team also added Tyreek Hill in one of the most explosive trades of the offseason.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is entering his second year and has started out on a terror. Raheem Mostert, a former San Franciso 49er, is leading the backfield. Through two games, the Miami Dolphins are 2-0 and one step further than they were in 2021. At this point last year, the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 17-16 and then were shut out 35-0 against the Buffalo Bills.

This year, Tagovailoa beat the Patriots 20-7 and the Ravens 42-38. Thus far, the sun is shining brighter in Miami and they will host the Buffalo Bills this week. Will they improve on their early-season matchup from a year ago?

