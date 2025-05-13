"Still could be a bust" - NFL fans not buying Jaxson Dart hype over perfect SPS rating

Jaxson Dart might’ve broken the Star-Predictor Score but NFL fans still aren’t completely sold. Fans filled up social media with skepticism after the Giants' rookie earned a flawless 100 SPS rating, reportedly the first perfect score in the system’s 20-year history.

Despite the system's past accuracy in deducing the worth of players, many fans said that they would need to see it with their own eyes to believe in Dart.

One user flatly said, “Still could be a bust.”

Another clapped back with, “Then why did he look so crappy at Ole Miss?”

One X user tweeted, "No he didn’t. Lamar had 100 also."

"Pretty sure he’s not the first," commented one more.

One fan joked, "Shedeur scored a 101."

"If it’s so accurate why are there so many Qb busts? " one fan questioned.

For context, Dart’s score outpaced Lamar Jackson’s 99.2. The same Lamar Jackson who’s a two-time MVP. The SPS metric analyzes 15 performance and scouting traits to forecast NFL success.

Last season, Dart threw for 4,279 yards and nearly 500 rushing. He led Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss to double-digit wins.

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart starting for Giants

Jaxson Dart hasn’t thrown a single NFL pass yet but former quarterback Chris Simms already sees a shake-up brewing in New York. Appearing on "Up & Adams" on Monday, Simms weighed in on the Giants’ quarterback competition, with Dart and Russell Wilson at the helm along with Jameis Winston.

“I would not be shocked if it started off right away,” Simms stated. “The amount of money they’re paying Russell Wilson does not meet him the starting quarterback job.”

The Giants just handed Wilson $10.5 million guaranteed. But Simms isn’t alone in the hype train. Head coach Brian Daboll has already praised Dart’s “natural leadership qualities.” He praised the rookie for already soaking up the system fast.

Winston and Tommy DeVito are also in the mix, making the quarterback room in New York crowded. However, Dart has turned heads in the rookie minicamp after being drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Wilson slips even slightly, Daboll may just hand the keys to the rookie.

