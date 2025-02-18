"STOP COMPARING US" - C.J. Gardner-Johnson joins Nolan Smith in calling out Emmanuel Acho for Cowboys-Eagles comparisons

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the latest player to call out NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho. Gardner-Johnson and his Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign, but are still paying attention to critics. He joined Nolan Smith in calling out Acho over the constant comparisons between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

After Acho said that the Cowboys only needed an offseason similar to Philadelphia to win a Super Bowl, a lot of fans disagreed with his take. Gardner-Johnson wrote a four-word message to try to stop the comparisons.

"STOP COMPARING US PLEASE!!!" Gardner-Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

His tweet came after Smith called Acho a hater on social media, questioning why the former player couldn't give props to the Eagles instead of trying to bring them down or downplay their championship season.

'Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two!!! It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say “THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING “!!!!!' Smith tweeted on Sunday.

Acho replied to Smith with a series of screenshots where he praised the Eagles. The FOX Sports analyst called out the defender for coming at him over one comparison.

"You are a champion. And as good as you have become at hunting the opponent, you got the wrong one this time. I’ve sang y’all’s praises, specifically the defense, so much that my voice hurts. You a baller & yall are champs and I’ve been hype!" Acho tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson is a Super Bowl champion in Philadelphia, but he hasn't been free of controversy. The win at the big game came with trouble and a potential rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Chiefs player calls out C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Taylor Swift antics

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was on the receiving end of criticism after he was recorded wearing a hoodie with an offensive message against Taylor Swift's fans. Among people who weren't happy with his actions was Khalen Sanders, a former Chiefs defensive tackle, who sent a strong message to Gardner-Johnson.

"look like he would make my allergies act up. Bro a*s look like the s**t at the bottom of the air fryer. My dawg look like that uncle that says 'i see so much of me in you' but been homeless for 4 years," Sanders tweeted on Sunday.

The Eagles are now the team to beat in the NFL, but Gardner-Johnson's actions could make them a hated squad.

