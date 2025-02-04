“Stop disrespecting him” - Chargers star draws line in the sand over Justin Herbert criticism

The Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James defended his quarterback. On Monday's "The Edge with Micah Parsons," the four-time Pro Bowl safety defended Justin Herbert while promising he’ll be better than ever in 2025.

"Stop disrespecting him. I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see this next season when I know we’re going to do what we do, for y’all to really get to see the real 10. I know how hard he works; I wouldn’t rather have no other quarterback."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Chargers head coach, Herbert was much savvier in his decision-making, throwing a mere three interceptions, a career low for the former sixth overall pick out of Oregon.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During the most recent regular season, the Chargers averaged 211 yards per game through the air, the sixth-most in the NFL. As a result, Herbert went 11-6 to help them make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. He won six more games in 2024 when compared to 2023.

Herbert’s smart decisions, combined with the outstanding cover game of James, proved to be a key part of the team's success in 2024. James had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season and defended seven passes while making one interception.

He’s been named a First or Second-Team All-Pro four times in his NFL career.

Chargers' Justin Herbert made big strides in 2024

Herbert didn’t put up earth-shattering numbers in 2024, but his progressions in key areas were crucial for the Chargers to be successful. He did a great job at not forcing the ball down the field and only going for it in the right situations.

The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 7.7 yards per attempt through the air while boasting a passer rating of over 100 (101.7) for the first time as a pro.

While he tossed the second-fewest attempts of his career (504), the patience he showed enabled the team not to make as many costly turnovers.

At the same time, Herbert showed more wheels than we’re used to, running for a career-high 306 yards last season. He faced plenty of heat, though, taking 41 sacks, more than in his previous NFL campaigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.