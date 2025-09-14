“Stupidest tradition” “So much for 7-10 season”: NFL fans react to Dallas crowd running wildly as AT&T Stadium doors open for Cowboys vs. Giants game

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants for the Week 2 clash at AT&amp;T Stadium on Sunday. Coming off a loss in the season opener, both teams hope to avoid a 0-2 start.Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared a clip of fans running into the stadium when the doors were opened.&quot;The doors have opened at AT&amp;T Stadium. Dallas Cowboys’ home opener vs. the Giants in 2 hours,&quot; Machota wrote in the caption.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the fans' behavior.&quot;This is still the stupidest “tradition”. Idk why people still do this,&quot; one user wrote.Chris @MassacreOfAntsLINK@jonmachota This is still the stupidest “tradition”. Idk why people still do this&quot;So much excitement for a 7-10 season!!&quot; Another commented.Brian Barrow @BrianPBarrowLINK@jonmachota @McClain_on_NFL So much excitement for a 7-10 season!!More joined to drop their opinions on the matter.&quot;Don’t they know they have assigned seats!!! Why are they running?!!!!!!!&quot; one fan said.MVPrescott @RoccoVaglica3LINK@jonmachota Don’t they know they have assigned seats!!! Why are they running?!!!!!!!&quot;So these numbskulls pay $40 for an SRO ticket and then sprint to a spot on a rail a mile above the field 2 hours before the game starts? What happens then? No concessions? Are they urinating on themselves?&quot; a user wrote.VNAll-Stars @VNAllStarsLINK@jonmachota So these numbskulls pay $40 for an SRO ticket and then sprint to a spot on a rail a mile above the field 2 hours before the game starts? What happens then? No concessions? Are they urinating on themselves?A few users explained the reason behind running and also took a dig at the franchise owner and general manager, Jerry Jones.&quot;If they are running, that means they are standing room only and did not purchase seat(s),&quot; a comment read.Johnny @JohnnyBodineLINK@jonmachota And this is why Jerry and his family could care less if the team is good or bad. Worse fan base ever&quot;And this is why Jerry and his family could care less if the team is good or bad. Worse fan base ever,&quot; one fan commented.Johnny @JohnnyBodineLINK@jonmachota And this is why Jerry and his family could care less if the team is good or bad. Worse fan base everThe game between the Giants and the Cowboys kicks off at 1 PM ET. Jones said they are going to have a better season after trading edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Dallas fans will hope to see the team live up to Jones' words.Will the Cowboys get their first win of the season against the Giants?Dallas lost 24-20 to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the 2025 season opener. Both sides scored one touchdown in the first quarter.While the Eagles added two more TDs to the tally in the second quarter, Dallas countered with two field goals and a TD. The two sides were separated by only one point at the end of the first half. The Eagles scored a field goal in the third quarter to extend the lead to four points, which remained the game's last scoring drive.On the other hand, the Giants were poor offensively and lost 21-6 to the Commanders. If they drop another stinker on Sunday, Dallas might not have much trouble getting their first win.