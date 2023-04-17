Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles reached a massive contract extension on Monday that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. The two sides reached a five-year, $255 million contract extension that pays him through the 2028 season.

He surpasses Aaron Rodgers as the highest-paid player per year ($50.3 million a year) and of the $255 million, $179.304 million is guaranteed. Hurts' deal also has a no-trade clause and he became the first player in the Eagles' history to have a no-trade clause contract.

The deal also includes $15 million in incentives that could pay Hurts $54 million per season. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow are next in line to get paid and it's interesting to see how Hurts' deal will affect their contracts.

NFL fans reacted to the Eagles making Hurts the highest-paid player in the NFL. While some thought it was a well-deserved deal after Hurts brought them to the playoffs this year, some thought it was an overpay and a bad move made by the Eagles.

Here's what fans said about making Hurts the highest-paid player in the NFL:

ਸਨੀ @SunnyB0120 @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn One super bowl appearance makes him the highest? LOL. What will Patrick Mahomes look like then? @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn One super bowl appearance makes him the highest? LOL. What will Patrick Mahomes look like then?

Also curious to see what the guarantees look like. Are they guarantees with Injury? Or is it all straight up? @AgentNicoleLynn Eagles just nuked their salary cap over one good year.Also curious to see what the guarantees look like. Are they guarantees with Injury? Or is it all straight up? @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn Eagles just nuked their salary cap over one good year. Also curious to see what the guarantees look like. Are they guarantees with Injury? Or is it all straight up?

Rs_15 @random848437 @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn This might be a hot take but imo this deal will age poorly @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn This might be a hot take but imo this deal will age poorly

C3 JJ2piece @Joshrod59581817 @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn One good year and 1 good playoff game out of 3 on the most stacked team of the past 5 years, but give all the credit to jalen give it a year and a half yall will realize how big of a mistake this was @RapSheet @TomPelissero @AgentNicoleLynn One good year and 1 good playoff game out of 3 on the most stacked team of the past 5 years, but give all the credit to jalen give it a year and a half yall will realize how big of a mistake this was

Did the Philadelphia Eagles overpay Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid quarterback after three seasons in the NFL. He had his best season in the NFL this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to a 14-1 record in 15 starts and helping them win the NFC East.

#FlyEaglesFly Make some noise for your NFC East CHAMPS🗣 Make some noise for your NFC East CHAMPS🗣#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/8C8dpZIX0p

He finished second in MVP voting as he threw for over 3,700 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He won two playoff games in the postseason but fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in the Super Bowl.

Last season, he went 8-7, while throwing for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, 784 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. In his rookie season, he went 1-3 as a starter.

Hurts had one excellent season, a good season in 2021, and a limited rookie season with little success.

Do you think the Eagles overpaid Jalen Hurts?

