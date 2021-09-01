Surprise! Eli Manning and former Giants teammates shock Michael Strahan with jersey retirement news

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan spent his NFL career surprising quarterbacks with his speed and power, but he was on the receiving end today.

On “Good Morning America,” where Strahan is a host, his former Giants teammates surprised him by revealing his number 92 shirt was going to be retired by the NFL franchise this season.

While Strahan was hosting the show, a large wooden box appeared next to him and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning suddenly jumped out, confetti raining down from above.

Manning was joined on set by former Giants players Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck. Strahan was clearly shocked by the stunt but was very appreciative of the honor the Giants bestowed on him.

"I mean, that's like the ultimate respect from your team," Strahan said. "It's like you did so much in that number, the way you represented it not just on the field but off the field in the community for the team that we want to honor you to make sure -- not that no one else ever wears that number, I don't think that's the important thing -- but that number is significant and attached to you and what you've done in New York."

Giants to retire Strahan's jersey on November 28

The New York Giants announced this morning that they will retire Michael Strahan’s #92 on November 28, the day the Giants go up against their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants CEO and co-owner John Mara released the following statement on the Giants' former defensive end:

"Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history, he deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael's career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again."

Michael Strahan played 15 years in the Big Apple for the Giants and still holds the NFL record for the most single sacks in a season at 22.5.

