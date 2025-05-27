"Surprised it wasn’t intercepted": NFL fans get their jokes off as Jordan Love throws out first pitch in Milwaukee

Jordan Love is gearing up for his sixth season with the Green Bay Packers. On Monday, he decided to take a day off from training to attend the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox.

The quarterback was invited to American Family Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Fans were excited to see Jordan Love show off his right arm in the offseason.

However, things did not go as expected for Jordan Love, as he ended up throwing a lofty ball to the catcher.

Dov Keliman posted a video clip of the moment on X, and fans did not hesitate to troll Love in the comments.

"Surprised it wasn't intercepted," one fan said sarcastically.

"He overthrows in every sports huh," another fan joked.

"Gotta cut him from the fantasy squad after seeing that," this fan commented.

More fans made fun of Love's throwing skills despite being a quarterback.

"Guess we found out Jordan Love's real sport, and it's not baseball," another fan said.

"He can throw a football a country mile, but can't get a decent looking strike across home plate," this fan wrote.

"Amazing how a world class athlete can look unathletic throwing a baseball," one fan commented.

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent the first three seasons as a backup to 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers left to play for the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season, Love was named as the team's starting quarterback.

In his debut campaign as a starter, Love led the Packers to a 9-8 campaign while helping them qualify for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Last season, the quarterback once again led the team to a playoff spot. Unfortunately, their quest for a Super Bowl came crashing down after losing to the Eagles in the Wild Card round. Jordan Love finished the regular season recording 3,389 yards and 25 TDs passing.

Jordan Love is excited about working together with rookie Matthew Golden

The Packers decided to invest their first-round pick on a wide receiver this year for the first time in 23 years. They brought in ex-Texas star Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick to provide more options for Love on the field.

Last Friday, during his charity softball game, the quarterback shared his true feelings about playing together with Matthew Golden.

"He's a great dude," Love said. "I'm excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we've had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I'm excited to see just how far he can take it."

Golden began his collegiate career with Houston in 2022 before joining Steve Sarkisian's team last season. In his sole campaign with the Longhorns, he recorded 987 yards and nine TDs receiving.

