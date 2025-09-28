  • home icon
"Talking too much, won't be in the playoffs": NFL fans react as DK Metcalf tells Vikings to 'hold the L' after scoring TD

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 28, 2025 17:52 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Practice - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Practice - Source: Imagn

DK Metcalf brought the spotlight to himself in Dublin on Sunday when he celebrated his 80-yard touchdown by mocking Minnesota defenders. After racing into the end zone, the Pittsburgh receiver turned back toward the Vikings and shouted that they should “hold the L” during the Steelers’ 24-21 victory.

The taunt lit up X.

"DK talking too much lol. He won't be in the playoffs anyways lol," one fan said.

"The ultimate villain move. You have to respect the swagger," another fan said.
"Vikings Defense went from elite to cheeks in a week," one fan said.

More fans shared their reactions.

"He's cooking them today," one fan said.
"Glad we faded this one," another fan said.
"Good, Vikings suck," one fan said.

The touchdown came midway through the second quarter when Aaron Rodgers found Metcalf slanting across the middle. Once in stride, the receiver accelerated away from coverage and turned a routine completion into a highlight sprint. It marked the second-longest reception of his professional career.

DK Metcalf highlights what Seattle lost, and what Pittsburgh hopes to gain

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Beyond the theatrics, the touchdown served as a reminder of the skill set DK Metcalf once brought to Seattle. His size and speed forced defenders into a no-win situation. That blend was on display when he powered past a closing tackler at the goal line.

The Steelers’ defense also reasserted itself early, overwhelming Minnesota’s patchwork offensive line. Pressure from Pittsburgh’s front forced multiple mistakes from quarterback Carson Wentz, helping build an 18-point lead. Though the Vikings narrowed the margin late, their comeback fell short on the final drive.

Minnesota’s offensive line was hit hard, with multiple starters sidelined during the game. This left Wentz scrambling behind makeshift protection, even as he piled up passing yards in a frantic rally. His late surge brought the deficit to three points, but it failed to erase Pittsburgh’s early cushion.

The Steelers moved to 3-1 heading into their bye week. Meanwhile, Minnesota slipped to 2-2. Despite the victory, skepticism lingers around Pittsburgh. The franchise has not delivered a playoff win in several seasons, and DK Metcalf’s taunt may be remembered if the team falters down the stretch.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
