Taylor Rooks turns heads with pilates workout in fitting black romper showing off her fitness regime 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 23, 2025 21:52 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Taylor Rooks turns heads with pilates workout in fitting black romper showing off her fitness regime (Source: Imagn)

On Tuesday, NFL reporter Taylor Rooks showed how she stays fit at 33 on Instagram.

In one clip, she was doing lunges on a reformer machine. It is part of a Pilates-style workout that works your legs, butt and core. In another clip, Rooks was sitting with her knees bent, holding a weight close to her chest. She wore a fitted black workout outfit.

"Come with me to my 400th [solidcore] class! guess you could say I’m obsessed 💙. Try it with me...," Rooks wrote on Instagram.
Rooks has a partnership with "Solid Core," a national Pilates fitness chain. As she flaunted her gym gains, NFL analysts Joy Taylor, Kay Adams and Charissa Thompson were impressed.

Adams and Thompson posted emojis in the comment section, while Taylor wrote:

"OMG Dream partnership and deserved! You got us all there!"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)

Rooks has been covering the NFL since 2016, when she worked as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports Network during the football season. In 2022, she joined Amazon Prime Video as a features reporter for Thursday Night Football. Before her NFL work, she covered college football and recruiting for Scout.com and Big Ten Network.

Taylor Rooks' surprise wedding garnered reaction from Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce's ex- GF, Angel Reese

On July 19, Taylor Rooks married Shane Fowler, a Harvard Law graduate she met while he was still in school. Rooks kept the relationship private and then dropped their wedding photos carousel on Instagram.

“What a night. This is love," Rooks captioned the post.
Ex-Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and WNBA star Angel Reese shared their reaction to Rooks' surprise wedding. Barkley posted emojis, while the others wrote a comment.

"Wait wtffffff," Beckham wrote.
"Your wedding single-handedly changed the chemistry of my brain," Nicole commented.
"Congrats beautiful," Reese said.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)

The star-studded guest list from Rooks' secret wedding also included Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, La La Anthony and Michael Rubin.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

