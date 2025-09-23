Taylor Rooks turns heads with pilates workout in fitting black romper showing off her fitness regime 

On Tuesday, NFL reporter Taylor Rooks showed how she stays fit at 33 on Instagram.In one clip, she was doing lunges on a reformer machine. It is part of a Pilates-style workout that works your legs, butt and core. In another clip, Rooks was sitting with her knees bent, holding a weight close to her chest. She wore a fitted black workout outfit.&quot;Come with me to my 400th [solidcore] class! guess you could say I’m obsessed 💙. Try it with me...,&quot; Rooks wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRooks has a partnership with &quot;Solid Core,&quot; a national Pilates fitness chain. As she flaunted her gym gains, NFL analysts Joy Taylor, Kay Adams and Charissa Thompson were impressed.Adams and Thompson posted emojis in the comment section, while Taylor wrote:&quot;OMG Dream partnership and deserved! You got us all there!&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)Rooks has been covering the NFL since 2016, when she worked as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports Network during the football season. In 2022, she joined Amazon Prime Video as a features reporter for Thursday Night Football. Before her NFL work, she covered college football and recruiting for Scout.com and Big Ten Network.Taylor Rooks' surprise wedding garnered reaction from Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce's ex- GF, Angel ReeseOn July 19, Taylor Rooks married Shane Fowler, a Harvard Law graduate she met while he was still in school. Rooks kept the relationship private and then dropped their wedding photos carousel on Instagram.“What a night. This is love,&quot; Rooks captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEx-Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and WNBA star Angel Reese shared their reaction to Rooks' surprise wedding. Barkley posted emojis, while the others wrote a comment.&quot;Wait wtffffff,&quot; Beckham wrote.&quot;Your wedding single-handedly changed the chemistry of my brain,&quot; Nicole commented.&quot;Congrats beautiful,&quot; Reese said.Source: (Via Instagram/ @taylorrooks)The star-studded guest list from Rooks' secret wedding also included Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, La La Anthony and Michael Rubin.