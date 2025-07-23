  • home icon
  • IN PHOTOS: Inside the star-studded wedding of Taylor Rooks and mystery man ft. Kevin Durant, Jack Harlow & more

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 24, 2025 00:46 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
On Wednesday, journalist Taylor Rooks surprised the sports world as she announced her wedding. The reporter's star-studded wedding reception included Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, singer Jack Harlow, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.

Sharing several photos of her marriage to her husband, Shane, Rooks wrote:

"What a night. This is love 💍."
The Instagram post had pictures of the newlywed, the menu of the reception and their guests. Rooks also shared numerous photos in her Instagram story. One of her posts showed Durant at the ceremony, while another featured Green dancing with Rooks.

NBA stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at Taylor Rooks&#039; wedding (Instagram/@taylorrooks)
Others in attendance were Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, Maria Taylor, LaLa Anthony, Coco Jones, Ella Mai and Michael Rubin.

Other guests at Taylor Rooks&#039; wedding (Instagram/@taylorrooks)
The 33-year-old's wedding came as a surprise to the sports world. Rooks has kept her personal life private, including her husband's identity. Her husband's first name was only revealed via a photo of the wedding dinner's menu in one of Rooks' posts.

Taylor Rooks’ surprise wedding sends shockwaves to NBA fans

Taylor Rooks' surprise wedding announcement on Wednesday sparked several reactions from fans on X. Many expressed their shock that Rooks is married without any prior posts.

Here are other fan reactions:

In an Instagram post on July 17, Rooks announced her departure from Bleacher Report and TNT Sports. She posted several photos and wrote, in part:

"END OF AN ERA 🏆 After seven beautiful, wild, growth-filled years, my time with TNT Sports and Bleacher Report is coming to an end — and where to begin…. Just look at all the fun we had. The questions. The viral clips. The moments that meant something. I loved looking back at all the conversations we created. The best times of my career."

Rooks is still part of Amazon Prime's NFL coverage. The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reported in December that Rooks will be the lead host of Amazon's upcoming NBA studio coverage, which includes pregame, halftime and postgame shows. The streaming giant will begin its NBA broadcast in 2025-26 as part of the 11-year, $20 billion deal for the NBA and WNBA.

