Taylor Swift's cousin claims to have sparked Travis Kelce 'love connection'

Travis Kelce hinted that he and Taylor Swift had someone who 'played cupid' and helped him get in touch with the singer. Now it has officially been revealed that it was Swift's cousin, Danny Frye III, who was the matchmaker.

In a recent interview with FloRacing TV, Frye, an Oklahoma-based stock car racer, revealed that he has received increased attention lately.

"We grew up together; her family grew up," Frye said. "She grew up outside Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville. She obviously has been doing alright, since moving there. Yes. So I got to experience a lot of great things. The funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, but yeah, it's been an interesting month or so; I've been going to a few Chiefs games. been having, made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce. So, yeah, it's been quite the 34 years that we've had together."

Expand Tweet

Frye and Swift are second cousins, and although the two didn't grow up in the same city, they remain close even as adults. Danny Frye III is one of the family members who has been seen with the singer in the suites, cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Taylor Swift wore a jacket designed by Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin

Taylor Swift was in attendance for one of the coldest NFL games ever played on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. She arrived for the subzero weather in a custom jacket embroidered with Travis Kelce's jersey number and name.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk replied to all of the posts that his wife, Kristin, designed the jacket for Swift. She also made a similar one for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, to wear for the game.

Expand Tweet

Swift accessorized the jacket with a white beanie and black leather pants. The attention to the jacket was beneficial for Kristin Juszczyk's design business, as she gained over 100,000 followers on Saturday night.