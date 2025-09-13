  • home icon
  • Taylor Swift's ex-BF sends 3-word message as J.J. McCarthy welcomes baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas ahead of Vikings' Week 2 game vs. Falcons

Taylor Swift's ex-BF sends 3-word message as J.J. McCarthy welcomes baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas ahead of Vikings' Week 2 game vs. Falcons

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 13, 2025 14:57 GMT
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's ex-BF sends 3-word message as J.J. McCarthy welcomes baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas ahead of Vikings' Week 2 game vs. Falcons

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, welcomed their baby boy on Thursday. The news came just before the Vikings’ Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Kevin O’Connell shared the update and said he was “pumped” for the quarterback and his growing family. McCarthy missed practice to be at the hospital with Katya.

Hours after the birth, Vikings QB's to-be wife, on Friday, posted on Instagram:

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents. 8.7 lbs, 21 in. "
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and actor, Taylor Lautner, commented:

"Congrats to you both."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @katyakuropas)
J.J. played college football at the University of Michigan, and Lautner is a huge Michigan Wolverines fan. When J.J. and Katya announced their pregnancy on May 22, Lautner also commented:

"Wooooahhhhh congrats to you both!! ❤️🙌"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @katyakuropas)
J.J. McCarthy's Vikings will play their Week 2 game on Sunday against the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will be shown on NBC as part of Sunday Night Football.

Taylor Lautner is best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight movies. He dated Taylor Swift briefly in 2009 after they met filming Valentine’s Day. Swift’s song “Back to December” is believed to be about him. He’s now married to Taylor Dome.

Meanwhile, Swift is now engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. They announced it on August 26. The tight end proposed in the backyard of his Kansas City mansion, surrounded by pink and white roses.

Taylor Swift's ex-Taylor Lautner acknowledged pop icon's engagement to Travis Kelce 16 days before congratulating J.J. McCarthy

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, had a supportive reaction after she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce. Just hours after the news broke, Lautner reshared a post from the NFL’s Instagram, which featured a split image of Taylor and Travis Kelce’s engagement photo and moment from the field after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are close with Swift, and she even brought him on stage during her Eras Tour in Kansas City in 2023.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

