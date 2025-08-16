  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift seemingly takes shots at Kayla Nicole while gushing over Travis Kelce's romantic gesture of trying to give her bracelets

Taylor Swift seemingly takes shots at Kayla Nicole while gushing over Travis Kelce's romantic gesture of trying to give her bracelets

By Prasen
Published Aug 16, 2025 06:14 GMT
Taylor Swift seemingly takes shots at Kayla Nicole while gushing over Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift seemingly takes shots at Kayla Nicole while gushing over Travis Kelce's romantic gesture of trying to give her bracelets [Source: Getty, IG/@iamkaylanicole]

Taylor Swift has been the internet's darling since she appeared on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

Ad

While the episode was wholesome, diving into the couple's relationship and the global pop icon announcing her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," fans are speculating that in one segment, Swift seemingly took shots at Kelce's ex-GF, Kayla Nicole.

Swift opened up about Kelce’s failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at her 2023 Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’ve never seen the original,” Swift joked as Kelce admitted he was “butt hurt” when his plan didn’t work. But what caught fans’ attention was when Swift described it as something straight out of an ‘80s John Hughes movie. She explained:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It was also like we kind of live in this day and age where it's like the most romantic gesture that anybody makes towards a girl is usually like their picture, DM them, whatever, and that's absolutely a romantic gesture in itself, but this kind of felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie."
Ad
Ad

Swifties latched on to the 14x Grammy winner's words, as Kelce and Nicole’s romance reportedly began with Instagram likes and DMs. Despite all the drama, Swift admitted that she was charmed.

“If this guy isn’t crazy, this is exactly what I’ve been writing about since I was a teenager,” she said.

Kelce, meanwhile, confessed he was “mesmerized” by her show and felt an instant connection.

Ad

Also Read: "Tay ate with that: Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE pays tribute to GF's new album in latest outfit

Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's album

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Britany, had the internet buzzing after reacting to Taylor Swift’s surprise album announcement on the New Heights podcast.

Brittany showed love for her new BFF in four simple words:

Ad
“This is SO GOOD.”
Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift&#039;s album [IG/@brittanylynne]
Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's album [IG/@brittanylynne]

Swift revealed her upcoming record, "The Life of a Showgirl," during her first podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. She informed that the 12-track album will be dropping on October 3, featuring titles like “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Father Figure” and “Ruin the Friendship.”

Ad

Swift described the project as reflecting her chaotic life on the road during the Eras Tour. On the podcast, Travis Kelce hyped up his beau's album, calling the tracklist “12 bangers.”

Jason also made sure to make his feelings known on Swift's album:

"f****** bangers."

The final track is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Also Read: Astrologer predicts Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship's long-term future amid rumors around power couple's marriage

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications