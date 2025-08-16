Taylor Swift seemingly takes shots at Kayla Nicole while gushing over Travis Kelce's romantic gesture of trying to give her bracelets

Taylor Swift has been the internet's darling since she appeared on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday. While the episode was wholesome, diving into the couple's relationship and the global pop icon announcing her new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; fans are speculating that in one segment, Swift seemingly took shots at Kelce's ex-GF, Kayla Nicole.Swift opened up about Kelce’s failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at her 2023 Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium.“I’ve never seen the original,” Swift joked as Kelce admitted he was “butt hurt” when his plan didn’t work. But what caught fans’ attention was when Swift described it as something straight out of an ‘80s John Hughes movie. She explained:“It was also like we kind of live in this day and age where it's like the most romantic gesture that anybody makes towards a girl is usually like their picture, DM them, whatever, and that's absolutely a romantic gesture in itself, but this kind of felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie.&quot;Swifties latched on to the 14x Grammy winner's words, as Kelce and Nicole’s romance reportedly began with Instagram likes and DMs. Despite all the drama, Swift admitted that she was charmed.“If this guy isn’t crazy, this is exactly what I’ve been writing about since I was a teenager,” she said.Kelce, meanwhile, confessed he was “mesmerized” by her show and felt an instant connection.Also Read: &quot;Tay ate with that: Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE pays tribute to GF's new album in latest outfitBrittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's albumPatrick Mahomes' wife, Britany, had the internet buzzing after reacting to Taylor Swift’s surprise album announcement on the New Heights podcast. Brittany showed love for her new BFF in four simple words:“This is SO GOOD.”Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's album [IG/@brittanylynne]Swift revealed her upcoming record, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; during her first podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. She informed that the 12-track album will be dropping on October 3, featuring titles like “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Father Figure” and “Ruin the Friendship.”Swift described the project as reflecting her chaotic life on the road during the Eras Tour. On the podcast, Travis Kelce hyped up his beau's album, calling the tracklist “12 bangers.”Jason also made sure to make his feelings known on Swift's album:&quot;f****** bangers.&quot;The final track is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.Also Read: Astrologer predicts Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship's long-term future amid rumors around power couple's marriage