"Teams ran against us when we had Micah Parsons": Jerry Jones claims Cowboys are better off without All-Pro LB as Dallas aims to stop Eagles’ SB run

By Nishant
Published Aug 31, 2025 17:27 GMT
Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones (Imagn / Getty)
Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones (Imagn / Getty)

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones believes the team is better off defensively after trading away All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. On Sunday, Tommy Yarrish, who covers the Cowboys, shared a statement by Jones speaking on the NFL Network through X.

“Our player that we got is outstanding,” Jones said. “He’ll immediately start making plays for us when we get up there against those Philadelphia Eagles.
"But the most important thing is we really wanted to stop the run. And Micah’s a wonderful football player, but other teams threw the ball out quick and ran against us when we had him. They’re really emphasizing pass rush.”
On August 1, Parsons requested a trade after his frustrations regarding the contract standoff. By late August, all the negotiation talks collapsed, and the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027.

In an 11-minute press conference post-trade, Jones talked about the Cowboys' future without Parsons.

"This gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years while Micah has been here," he said. "We can win more games without him than we would have, had we gone the other route and signed Micah."
He also said Clark’s addition was valuable for the Cowboys’ defensive weaknesses.

"Specifically, we need to stop the run. We gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in," Jones said.

Micah Parsons' contract details with the Packers

Immediately after the trade, Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons’ contract includes approximately $120 million, which is fully guaranteed at signing, with total guarantees reportedly reaching $136 million. The deal offers a $44 million signing bonus, $62 million guaranteed in the first year, $100 million by the second year and $141 million by the third year.

His base salary starts at $1.17 million, fully guaranteed in 2025, before rising to over $40 million in 2028 and $43.55 million in 2029.

