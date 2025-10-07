"Tearing down a black woman for no reason," "Fire him": Ryan Clark grilled by fans for dissing Nicki Minaj in latest comments with Cardi B, Bills

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B has again hit the headlines after former Pittsburgh Steelers star turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a controversial comment during his talk about the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.Clark praised Diggs for his 10 catches and 146 yards against his old team. But as the Patriots moved to 3-2 and the Bills dropped to 1-4, Clark linked Diggs’ big game to online beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.Consequently, NFL fans shared their takes on X.&quot;Bring back real men, this is beyond corny,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He’s so dumb,&quot; another fan said&quot;Someone get him fired,&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.&quot;Tearing down a black woman for no damn reason at all. NFL, fire him,&quot; one fan said.More NFL fans shared their takes.Esteban Goes Back to College @el_bossmonLINKRyan &quot;Clown&quot; Clark 🤡🤡🤡Jack Of All Trades🃏 @theetravonealLINKThen wouldn’t that make the Bills the best?! Dummy! Watch your mouth.ANGRY MAN @taronmcclatcheyLINKThat was corny.Speaking about Clark's statement, he likened Diggs’ game to a rap rivalry for the ages. He said:“If you got a wide receiver who’s hungry for pettiness, you gotta feed him! Stefon Diggs went back to Buffalo, and he wanted to show that he wasn’t to be played with, that he can still get down with the get down. If Stefon Diggs is Cardi B, then the Buffalo Bills were Nicki Minaj, and he was doing that thing the entire game!”Looking back, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been beefing for years.However, things blew up again on September 30 on X. Between September 28-29, Cardi’s new album Am I the Drama? hit No. 1.Nicki threw shade online, calling her “Barney B” and mocking her sales. Cardi fired back, bringing up Nicki’s husband’s criminal record and making jokes about her age and fertility.Currently, Cardi B is dating Patriots WR Stefon Diggs.They made their first public appearance at a Knicks playoff game in May.In June, Cardi posted a yacht photo with Diggs, confirming the relationship. Then deleted it later, calling herself “very dramatic.”Cardi B reveals how Stefon Diggs tried to win her heart after Offset splitOn the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast on September 25, Cardi B talked about how Stefon Diggs respectfully showed interest in her.“It wasn't a DM thing, Cardi B said. &quot;I could feel the vibe that he liked me, but he never like approached me. But I always heard he was like, he was into me, but he never approached me. He was very respectful and stuff like that.”Cardi also shared how she felt after her breakup and knew it was time to move on. Eventually, she and Diggs started talking and at present, they are expecting a baby together.On September 17, Cardi announced she is pregnant with their first child during a CBS interview.