  Tee Higgins' mom drops 1-word reaction as Joe Burrow heads to lockers, unable to walk after taking a sack vs Jaguars

Tee Higgins' mom drops 1-word reaction as Joe Burrow heads to lockers, unable to walk after taking a sack vs Jaguars

By Garima
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:58 GMT
Joe Burrow injured (L) Tee Higgins handing off a football to his mom (R) Image credit: IMAGN, GETTY
Joe Burrow injured (L) Tee Higgins handing off a football to his mom (R) Image credit: IMAGN, GETTY

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured in the first half of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury occurred midway through the second quarter after Burrow was sacked hard by Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead on a second-and-20 play.

Burrow initially tried to walk off the field but sat down on the turf in visible pain. He was attended to by trainers and then taken to the medical tent before eventually being helped to the locker room. While he tried to make the walk on his own, he had to be assisted along the last bit to the tunnel, unable to walk properly.

Among those reacting to the injury was Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ mother, Camilla Stewart. She wrote a one-word tweet on X:

“Wow.”
Burrow’s injury is on his lower leg or ankle. The team has not yet confirmed any details.

After the injury occurred, DraftKings shifted Cincinnati’s Super Bowl odds from +2500 to +3500, reflecting the team’s chances if Burrow is out for an extended period.

How is Joe Burrow’s team faring against the Jaguars at halftime?

The Cincinnati Bengals are behind 17-10 at halftime of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars came out and scored first with a nine-play drive. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had plenty of time in the pocket and connected with Dyami Brown on a 9-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville an early 7-0 lead.

Cincinnati then made a big defensive play when safety Dax Hill intercepted Lawrence in the end zone and snuffed out another possible scoring drive. Riding that momentum, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrated his first touchdown of the season, tying the score at 7-7. Lawrence then threw his second TD pass of the day, an 8-yarder to Bhayshul Tuten, to put Jacksonville up 14-7.

At the time of his exit in the second quarter, Joe Burrow had completed 8 of 14 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Relief quarterback Jake Browning came in as the Bengals were behind the Jaguars 14-7.

After that, Cincinnati reduced the deficit to 14-10 on a 31-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. However, after Burrow left, Jaguars kicker Cam Little added a 42-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the half to extend Jacksonville’s lead to 17-10.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

