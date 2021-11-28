"Terrible" - Pat McAfee gives his review on Tom Brady's TB12 recovery massage

Former NFL player Pat McAfee has slammed the 44-year-old Tom Brady's TB12 recovery massage as 'terrible'.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong in the NFL. He is even on the cusp of winning the NFL MVP award. The reason why Brady is able to compete at a high level at his age is because of his patented TB12 diet and workout regiment. He has his own trainer, meal program and complex workout system to keep his body seemingly ageless.

One aspect of Brady's recovery after games and workouts was done by former punter and host of the sports show, Pat McAfee. During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he tried one of Tom Brady's TB12 recovery massages, but deemed it to be not five-star worthy.

"Those massages are...terrible. They are absolutely terrible. But [Adam] Vinateri offered it up, was like 'hey this could help you to the next step' or whatever and I'm like "yeah I need to do this...", said McAfee.

McAfee, 34, played eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he retired at the age of 30 from the NFL. In contrast, when Tom Brady was 30, he had already won three Super Bowls and would go on to play 14 more seasons and win another four Super Bowls.

Pat McAfee is not a fan of Tom Brady's massage regiment

Pat McAfee said that the morning after he tried Tom Brady's TB12 massage, he woke up sore, claiming that he would never do it again. McAfee said:

"The next morning, I was sore in places I didn't know I had f****** muscles...He was rolling and working on all these muscles I didn't know I had or needed...The next day I couldn't even move my f****** foot...I'm never doing that again."

Tom Brady's massages are sessions where they go slow and deep into the muscles, usually taking the knuckles and elbows to certain muscles that a regular massage won't touch or heal.

However, as per McAfee's, if you are new to these type of massages, it's like working out a part of your body you have ignored for a while. The next day, you will be extremely sore in that area until your body gets used to it, and you no longer feel stiff and sore after a workout.

It's the same thing for these TB12 massages, but Pat McAfee stated "f*** pliable, I don't want it. that hurts so bad."

AJ Hawk, former Green Bay Packers linebacker and Super Bowl champion, told Pat McAfee he had similar massages to what Tom Brady gets, but not on a schedule and that it was painful for him as well. He said:

"I was never a huge massage getter, but I'd go every once in a while...I had a few of those, and it's just an hour of just sitting there tense, like it hurts so bad...it makes you feel a little sick too when they have like this super heavy work like that and then I'd feel super sore for like two days. They were like 'after that second or third day then you feel beautiful, like no I never got the positive from what you told me."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE This is a 100% true body guru story 😂😂 This is a 100% true body guru story 😂😂#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/qb7UhUBnDF

Pat McAfee also asked Hawk if Aaron Rodgers got similar massages to what Brady does. McAfee said that Rodgers gets massages, but he isn't sure about how often or how intense they are compared to Tom Brady's.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is possibly safe to say that anyone close to Tom Brady or any other top-level athlete gets similar massages on a weekly basis. If it works for Tom Brady, then why wouldn't you try it too?

Edited by Bhargav