Tom Brady reveals his contribution for Thanksgiving 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has contributed a lot to the NFL over his 22-year NFL career. He has seven Super Bowl rings and has played in 10 of them, two achievements that are league records.

The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards contributed to all six of the New England Patriots' Super Bowls in their franchise history. He was also instrumental in Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl last season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, throwing for 201 yards with three TDs. On Thanksgiving, the three-time NFL MVP has contributed off the field.

Brady and the Buccaneers were in preparation mode on Thanksgiving as they head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts for their next challenge in the NFL. Turkey Day is also a day when the Buccaneers quarterback heads to another field: the kitchen. When asked what his contribution to the holiday was, the 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year said:

"I make my grandma's biscuits. Those are always good. The same ones she made when we were kids. So, the kids ask for it. That's my contribution to the house. Other than that, I don't do much.”

Both the biscuits and his play have been very good for both his children and Buccaneers fans alike. The quarterback leads the NFL in TD passes with 29, passing yards per game with 317.7 yards, and passing attempts per game at 42.3. The team is leading the NFC South at 7-3 and is the only team in the division with a winning record.

Brady, an NFL 100 All-Time Team member, is second in completed passes with 284 and third in passing yards with 3,177 yards. The Buccaneers offense, with Brady under center, leads the league in points per game at almost 31 points and is second in total offense with 406 yards a game. Inside the red zone within the 20-yard line, Brady is tied for the league lead in TD passes with 20.

The 44-year-old Tom Brady has only been sacked 12 times so far this season while having 2.52 seconds to throw the ball, which is the third-fewest amongst quarterbacks who have started at their position this season.

The secret behind Brady’s longevity and high level of play could be his grandma’s biscuits. If so, there could be a market for NFL players to get their hands on them once he retires.

