  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Terry McLaurin shares rare photo of wife Caitlin Winfrey as Commanders WR arrives at team office to sign $96M contract extension

Terry McLaurin shares rare photo of wife Caitlin Winfrey as Commanders WR arrives at team office to sign $96M contract extension

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 27, 2025 15:40 GMT
Terry McLaurin shared a photo of himself and wife Caitlin at the signing of his contract extension. (Photos via Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin shared a photo of himself and wife Caitlin at the signing of his contract extension. (Photos via Terry McLaurin's Instagram/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin's official 'hold in' with the Washington Commanders came to a close this week. The wide receiver and the Commanders finally reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $96 million.

Ad

McLaurin reshared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing the moment he signed his new contract. Sitting at the table, showing her support for him, was his wife, Caitlin. The couple sat smiling in the Washington Commanders' office, signing his new contract.

"God, you deserve all the glory, thank you!" McLaurin captioned the post.
The McLaurins celebrated his new contract with the Washington Commanders. (Photo via Terry McLaurin&#039;s Instagram Story)
The McLaurins celebrated his new contract with the Washington Commanders. (Photo via Terry McLaurin's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Washington Commanders WR's wife, Caitlin Winfrey, isn't featured much on social media. Her personal Instagram account is kept private and the wide receiver only shares photos on special occasions. This week, his new lucrative contract extension was definitely worth celebrating and sharing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Terry McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in each of the last five seasons. In 17 games in 2024, he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns as a reliable target for Jayden Daniels. He was also named to his second Pro Bowl.

Terry McLaurin and wife Caitlin got married in Mexico this offseason

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders had a very successful season in 2024. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the offense, the Commanders made their way to the NFC championship game, where the Philadelphia Eagles edged them out.

Ad

About a month after the conclusion of the NFL season, McLaurin and Caitlin Winfrey got married. The wide receiver shared photos on Instagram of their nuptials that took place at the Solaz Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The wedding took place on the beach and was capped off with a reception that featured fireworks to celebrate their big day.

"The McLaurins❤️ Proverbs 18:22," the wide receiver announced in the Instagram post.
Ad

The couple are high school sweethearts and met while both were students at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. In December 2023, they announced their engagement after the Washington Commanders wide receiver proposed at the Butterfly Conservatory in Key West, Florida.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications