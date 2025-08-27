Terry McLaurin shares rare photo of wife Caitlin Winfrey as Commanders WR arrives at team office to sign $96M contract extension

Terry McLaurin's official 'hold in' with the Washington Commanders came to a close this week. The wide receiver and the Commanders finally reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $96 million.McLaurin reshared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing the moment he signed his new contract. Sitting at the table, showing her support for him, was his wife, Caitlin. The couple sat smiling in the Washington Commanders' office, signing his new contract.&quot;God, you deserve all the glory, thank you!&quot; McLaurin captioned the post.The McLaurins celebrated his new contract with the Washington Commanders. (Photo via Terry McLaurin's Instagram Story)The Washington Commanders WR's wife, Caitlin Winfrey, isn't featured much on social media. Her personal Instagram account is kept private and the wide receiver only shares photos on special occasions. This week, his new lucrative contract extension was definitely worth celebrating and sharing.Terry McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in each of the last five seasons. In 17 games in 2024, he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns as a reliable target for Jayden Daniels. He was also named to his second Pro Bowl.Terry McLaurin and wife Caitlin got married in Mexico this offseasonTerry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders had a very successful season in 2024. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the offense, the Commanders made their way to the NFC championship game, where the Philadelphia Eagles edged them out.About a month after the conclusion of the NFL season, McLaurin and Caitlin Winfrey got married. The wide receiver shared photos on Instagram of their nuptials that took place at the Solaz Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The wedding took place on the beach and was capped off with a reception that featured fireworks to celebrate their big day.&quot;The McLaurins❤️ Proverbs 18:22,&quot; the wide receiver announced in the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple are high school sweethearts and met while both were students at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. In December 2023, they announced their engagement after the Washington Commanders wide receiver proposed at the Butterfly Conservatory in Key West, Florida.