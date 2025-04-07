Tetairoa McMillan to Cowboys picks up steam as insider drops latest update on Arizona WR's draft stock

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is one of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats and was honored as a Consensus All-American during the 2024 season. McMillan tallied 3,423 yards and 26 TDs receiving during his three-season stint with the Wildcats.

Several draft experts and analysts project Tetairoa McMillan as a first-round prospect. He has been heavily projected as the favorite to go 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared an update regarding the wide receiver's draft projections.

According to Kleiman, Tetairoa McMillan is viewed as the best target for the Cowboys at No.12. He talked about how draft analyst Todd McShay reported on this situation while discussing the franchise's requirement to boost their WR room.

"There is 'a lot of noise' about Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan being drafted at 12 by the Cowboys, per NFL draft analyst Todd McShay: 'I'm heading a lot of noise about Tet going at 12 to Dallas.' Dallas has said that they want to add a WR2 before the season," Kleiman wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound wide receiver from Arizona could be an ideal fit in Brian Schottenheimer's offense. His excellent route-running skills and ball handling could solidify him as the WR2 of the Dallas Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb.

The team is currently heavily dependent on Lamb to make great offensive plays with quarterback Dak Prescott. Thus, drafting McMillan could ease that responsibility from his shoulders and give Prescott more options to make offensive plays.

Draft analyst Chad Reuter is also in favor of the idea that the Cowboys will draft Tetairoa McMillan at No.12.

"The Cowboys have not had two wide receivers log 800-plus receiving yards in the same season since CeeDee Lamb and Amari Copper in 2021-- So it would not be a surprise if they locked up McMillan with the first pick to pair with Lamb...McMillan's size and agility would make him a downfield threat as well as a reliable target over the middle for quarterback Dak Prescott."

Draft analyst Mel Kiper links Tetairoa McMillan with this AFC West franchise

Not everyone has the Arizona wide receiver going to the Cowboys. Last month, draft analyst Mel Kiper had McMillan going to the Denver Broncos in his mock draft.

The Broncos have the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. Kiper believes that drafting the wide receiver could give rookie QB Bo Nix a solid target on the field and also provide firepower in the WR room.

"If one of the top two running backs- Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton- is on the board, Denver might try to jump start the game," Kiper wrote. "But the board fell the way it did in this scenario, and I don't have another RB going Day 1."

"Instead, the Broncos can focus on another hole in the offense around quarterback Bo Nix at wide receiver. McMillans would give Nix a sure-handed jump-ball artist who uses his great body control and physicality to make tough catches. He broke 1,300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. Pairing him with Courtland Sutton and new tight end Evan Engram would give opponents some game-planning nightmares"

Tetairoa McMillan had a decent Scouting Combine where he received a prospect grade of 6.40. He also had an impressive Pro Day, turning heads with his 4.48-second 40-yard dash. What's left to be seen is which team decides to pick him up in the draft later this month.

