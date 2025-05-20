"That ain’t 2% milk. That’s whole milk" - Jason Whitlock comments on RGIII's wife Grete amid Ryan Clark controversy

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a controversial remark about Robert Griffin III's wife, Grete, in response to the former NFL quarterback's take on the rivalry between WNBA star Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. In a tweet, Griffin wrote that Reese "hates" Clark while pointing out that it was more than just a basketball rivalry.

A few days later, in an episode of "The Pivot Podcast," Ryan suggested that RGIII was joining the "hate train" like other media personalities before referring to his marriage to Grete, a white woman who is a native of Estonia. Ryan also recalled how Clark used to make jokes about "milk" and the "color of his wife's skin" when they worked together at ESPN.

While Ryan has come under scrutiny for his comments on Griffin's marriage, longtime analyst Jason Whitlock dropped his controversial remark on the saga.

"Say what you want about RG3 but that ain’t 2% milk. That’s whole milk, the expensive stuff," Whitlock tweeted on Monday after posting a picture of Griffin standing beside Grete at an event.

Grete, a heptathlete, is Griffin's second wife. They have three children together and have been married since 2018.

Griffin has another daughter, Reese Ann, from his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

Ryan Clark comes under fire from fans for his comments on Robert Griffin III's wife Grete

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark - Source: Getty

Ryan Clark has come under fire from fans on social media for bringing up the race in Robert Griffin III's marriage to Grete. Here are some of the controversial comments he made in an episode of "The Pivot Podcast," which was released on Monday.

"When I worked with RG3, he would make all of these sort of corny jokes about milk and how much he loved it and how important it was," Clark said. "And he always points out on social media the color of his wife’s white skin. As if the color of her skin is what makes her special. As if the color of her skin is what makes her a good wife.

"I’ve met the lady. I’ve had a conversation with her. I think she’s more than that. But it also leads to what Black women deal with a lot from Black men who have chosen to date or marry outside of their race. They always feel like they have to go the extra mile to prop up the woman that they married or the woman that they’re with over Black women by denigrating Black women."

Some have also called for ESPN to fire Ryan Clark from his analyst role at the company, with many pointing out that the NFL safety crossed a personal line in his feud with Griffin.

