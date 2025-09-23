  • home icon
"That comment alone should get him fired": Tom Brady flamed by fans for "disgraceful" dog comment on George Pickens' meltdown during Cowboys-Bears

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 23, 2025 01:09 GMT
Tom Brady made some concerning remarks while calling Sunday's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. During the fourth quarter of the game, wide receiver George Pickens looked visibly frustrated as they trailed Ben Johnson's team on the field.

During this segment, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion made the controversial statement while talking about Pickens' sideline frustration.

"Those helmets can be, ... it's like the dogs at home. Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes," Brady said.
Fans quickly took to social media to call out Brady while questioning his behavior towards his own pets at home.

Tom Brady is in the middle of the second year of his broadcasting career with FOX Sports. However, this season, the NFL decided to lift some of the restrictions imposed on his analyst's duties as he is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

