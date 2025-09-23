"That comment alone should get him fired": Tom Brady flamed by fans for "disgraceful" dog comment on George Pickens' meltdown during Cowboys-Bears

Tom Brady made some concerning remarks while calling Sunday's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. During the fourth quarter of the game, wide receiver George Pickens looked visibly frustrated as they trailed Ben Johnson's team on the field.During this segment, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion made the controversial statement while talking about Pickens' sideline frustration.&quot;Those helmets can be, ... it's like the dogs at home. Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes,&quot; Brady said.Fans quickly took to social media to call out Brady while questioning his behavior towards his own pets at home.Nicky Hayley @hayley_nickyLINK@RealMikeBradley Disgraceful! Only a certain type of person abuses an animal or encourages others to do so. The worst type of person.Brian Richards 🕔 @CptCrackerLINK@RealMikeBradley It doesn't matter. That comment alone should get him fired.Overskate @Goodbine56LINK@RealMikeBradley Yo @peta @spca, please have a word with @TomBradyMarik @NYJfan1988LINK@RealMikeBradley Tom Brady is not a very bright person. Also, he admitted to America he abuses dogsFlawed 🧊 @WiIIaLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Kicking dogs, bro what? You wouldn’t hear Greg Olsen say that crap.Tom Brady is in the middle of the second year of his broadcasting career with FOX Sports. However, this season, the NFL decided to lift some of the restrictions imposed on his analyst's duties as he is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.