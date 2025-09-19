  • home icon
  "That is consequences of your action": Dave Portnoy rips Jimmy Kimmel cancel culture outrage as ABC suspends night talk show over Charlie Kirk remark

"That is consequences of your action": Dave Portnoy rips Jimmy Kimmel cancel culture outrage as ABC suspends night talk show over Charlie Kirk remark

By Nishant
Published Sep 19, 2025 14:59 GMT
NCAA Football: Navy at Army - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Navy at Army - Source: Imagn

ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" indefinitely after host Jimmy Kimmel made some controversial remarks about the death of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist. Kirk was shot dead while taking questions during the “Prove Me Wrong” debating table section at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Barstool Sports' owner Dave Portnoy lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying that he has nobody but himself to blame for the actions.

"With Kimmel getting canned I’m seeing lots of people talking about the hypocrisy of cancel culture," Portnoy wrote. "To me, Cancel culture is when people go out of their way to dig up old tweets, videos etc looking for dirt on somebody they don’t like in an effort to get them fired."
"Like if Kimmel got canceled for sh*t he did on the Man Show that would be cancel culture. But when a person says something that a ton of people find offensive, rude, dumb in real time and then that person is punished for it that’s not cancel culture. That is consequences for your actions."
Jimmy Kimmel spoke about Kirk's killing in his monologue on Monday's episode of the show.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel has hosted the program for over two decades. These remarks led to the suspension of the show for an indefinite period. He said that "many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk." The host fired shots at Vice President JD Vance for blaming the political left for the crime without evidence.

How did the world react to Jimmy Kimmel's show's suspension?

POTUS Donald Trump called ABC's decision a courageous move and great news for America. He is also against the hosts of other late-night shows and wants them to face the same action.

Nexstar Media Group has announced the show's preemption for the foreseeable future, and the president labeled Kimmel's words offensive and insensitive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has also decided to replace "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to pay its respects to Charlie Kirk.

ABC is in a massive dilemma right now. They have to make their pick between upsetting the audience by suspending one of the finest hosts' shows or facing action from regulating bodies over broadcasting.

