  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That was cringe": NFL fans react as Deebo Samuel's injury gets revealed on live TV

"That was cringe": NFL fans react as Deebo Samuel's injury gets revealed on live TV

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:08 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Deebo Samuel had an awkward moment during his interview with the NFL Network at Saturday's training camp.

Ad

At the end of his interaction, host of "Insider Training Camp Live," Mike Garafolo, revealed that the wide receiver had injured his left hand. This situation was met with an awkward silence.

"Usually, I give a handshake when a guy leaves. But I tried to shake his hand on the way up and he said no, no, no I got a little jam on my finger today...." Garafolo said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Deebo Samuel's injury being revealed on live TV.

"That was cringe af lmao," one fan commented.
"Say what? Deebo was about to slap dudes hand out of the way with that clown s**t," another fan stated.
"His fingers jammed. Who cares," this fan wrote.
"Garafolo just accidentally exposed an injury they were trying to keep off reports lol," another fan stated.
Ad
"It was an honest mistake, like IDK why it matters if that information comes out or not tbh," this fan wrote.
"Injury transparency plays a crucial role in sports betting, ensuring competitive fairness, and prioritizing player safety. Deebo might not wanted that disclosed and it's just poor in taste," another fan commented.

AtoZ Sports' Josh Taylor reported that Deebo Samuel hit his left hand during the second-to-last play of Saturday's practice. He had it immediately looked at by the trainers after leaving the field.

Ad

However, the injury was minor, and fans got a quick update on the WR's status.

Ad

Deebo Samuel shares his true feelings on Kyle Shanahan vs Kliff Kingsbury's playstyle

After spending six seasons with the 49ers, Deebo Samuel joined the Washington Commanders in March. Last month, he made an appearance on the "Up & Adams" Show.

During the interview, Samuel compared Kyle Shanahan's and Kliff Kingsbury's offenses.

"I was used to a ton there for sure," Samuel said. "I think more so of the, you know, the up-tempo offense. You know, too much know like where the guys are going to be lined up.
Ad
"So you have to adjust to that and just go out and play. In San Fran, was kind of like, you know, we huddled so they kind of like get a glimpse of where I'm at, like in the split second. But with no offense, you know where nobody's going to be, whether it's going to be, you know, Zach in the slot, Terry in the slot."
Ad

During his six-season stint with the 49ers, Samuel played 81 games, recording 4,792 yards and 22 TDs receiving.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications