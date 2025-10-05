  • home icon
  "That was nasty work," "He tripping": NFL fans troll Shedeur Sanders after getting new haircut in London ahead of Browns-Vikings game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:10 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders decided to change his appearance ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Vikings in London. The rookie quarterback had taken a poll on Instagram to ask his fans if he should get a haircut.

After a majority of the fans voted yes, Shedeur Sanders decided to get a haircut. He shared another story on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his time at the barber while also showing off his new look.

Shedeur&#039;s IG story
Shedeur's IG story

Fans took to social media to share their honest thoughts on the Browns quarterback's new hairstyle before their Week 5 game.

Before the start of the season, Shedeur was named as the team's third-string option on the depth chart behind QB1 Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel. However, they have managed to muster a 1-4 record under the veteran in five games.

Thus, for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Kevin Stefanski's team is trying its luck with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He was drafted before Coach Prime's son and is expected to help the Browns secure a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When Shedeur Sanders was questioned about Gabriel becoming the QB1, his mime interview went viral, drawing widespread criticism from analysts and fans. However, Adam Schefter later clarified that the rookie quarterback's behavior was a response to Rex Ryan, who had criticized Coach Prime's son for 'running his mouth.'

Chris Broussard calls out Shedeur Sanders dad for enabling his behavior

After Shedeur's mime interview caught the spotlight, his dad, Coach Prime, had a lighthearted response to the situation. Instead of trying to rectify his son's 'attitude', Sanders instead laughed at the interview while praising his son.

Did reaction did not sit well with Chris Broussard. On Thursday on ESPN's 'First Take', he called out Coach Prime for the comment he made on Shedeur Sanders' situation.

"This is a misstep," Broussard said. "There is no way to look at this and think this was good. The context is essential, and in this case, it is that Shedeur Sanders is fighting for his football life. ..."
"Shedeur has kind of misplayed the last nine months and the draft process, so has Deion. When Deion came out before the draft and was like, 'He's only going to certain teams. I'm gonna make sure he goes to the right situation. I'm gonna get involved with it.' That obviously turns some teams off and then supporting this. This is a misstep by Deion and Shedeur."
Will Kevin Stefanski give Shedeur an opportunity to become the team's QB1 this season?

