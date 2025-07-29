"That offense is going to struggle": NFL fans react as DJ Moore throws double pass to Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams will be playing under a new coach in year two. After his disappointing debut for the Chicago Bears under Matt Eberflus last season, the Bears brought in Ben Johnson as his replacement. Fans expect the 2022 Heisman winner to showcase his true potential under an offensive guru like Johnson.As the Bears continue training camp, Williams is giving it his all to learn Ben Johnson's offensive scheme. On Monday, a clip of one of the Bears' offensive plays during training went viral on social media.In the video, Caleb Williams partnered with wide receiver DJ Moore for a double-pass play after the snap. You can check out the video below:Fans reacted to the trick play by Williams and Moore under the guidance of Ben Johnson.&quot;Yeah that offense is going to struggle,&quot; one commented.&quot;Who's running trick plays in an open practice? What's the point, another said.&quot;Oh boyyy. They need a lot of practice at this point,&quot; one wrote.&quot;It's crazy how unathletic of a throw that was from DJ Moore... not to mention Caleb Williams couldn't even catch it. Ben Johnson gotta be terrified going into this season,&quot; another said.&quot;Let's be real, the Bears always look like a JV football team,&quot; one commented.&quot;Welcome to Bustville Caleb,&quot; one said.The Bears acquired Caleb Williams with the first pick in last year's draft. During his rookie debut as the QB1, he led them to an underwhelming 5-12 record, finishing fourth in the NFC North. The quarterback recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing while being sacked 68 times.Ex-Bears HC expresses doubts about Caleb Williams in 2025Last Friday, former Bears HC Dave Wannstedt, on the Colin Cowherd show, discussed Williams' fit in Ben Johnson's offense for the upcoming season.&quot;Caleb, keep in mind, last year at training camp, he was a guy that had a tough time getting a snap because he was never under center,&quot; Wannstedt said. &quot;I mean, this is how primitive the whole pro passing game under center, play action pass was to this kid. And then, Ben (Johnson) does everything by timing.&quot;Now, you got to get it obviously to the right person or it might be five steps. So, there is a learning process here. ... You back to his college days ... he saw more three-man rush and more of a prevent defense than any quarterback in college football because they knew that he wouldn't sit in the pocket. ... So, this is now all of a sudden fake play, and it's coming out one, two, three. This is completely foreign to him.&quot;The Bears kick off their 2025 campaign against the Vikings in September. Can Caleb Williams help the team qualify for the playoffs in year two?