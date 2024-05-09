"The Roast of Tom Brady" aired on Netflix on Sunday and has been the talk of the NFL world all week. Clips from "G.R.O.A.T - The Greatest Roast of All Time" have circulated on social media all week. One particular clip instantly sparked conversation after comedian Jeff Ross made a joke about Robert Kraft and the legal issues he faced in 2019.

Brady wasn't happy with Ross for the joke and walked across the stage and told him not to talk about it again. Comedian Nikki Glazer, who also participated in the Netflix special, spoke about the moment while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Glazer said that refraining from joking about Robert Kraft wasn't in the guidelines but was more of an unspoken rule:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was never set in stone there was never an email there was never like a mandate of don't talk about Robert Kraft and the massages, but it was just a vibe of like Robert Kraft is kind of like having Tom's dad there. And it's just not the person you want to go after.

"I go I'm not gonna go through thatebecause I feel like if, if it's open at all the jokes are gonna be done to death about happy endings about just like having a good arm, like just like anything that could be done about it."

Expand Tweet

Glazer also said that she was shocked that Jeff Ross made a joke like that because he is typically very aware of other people's feelings. She said that it wasn't scripted and was a real moment between Ross and Tom Brady.

"So I was surprised when Jeff went there because Jeff is the most careful to not like hurt anyone's feelings, you know? And I think Tom really was like, 'Hey, man, no,' and then Jeff was like, 'Oh, I almost forgot not to go there.' I think it's just compulsive for Jeff to go there. So that was a real moment."

The roast was filled with unforgettable moments and unfortunately for Ross, that was one everyone was talking about.

What did Jeff Ross say about Robert Kraft at Tom Brady's roast?

Jeff Ross took the stage early in the Netflix special. Ross made a joke about New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and the allegations that were made against him in 2019. Kraft was involved in a scandal that alleged he solicited prostitution at a spa in Florida.

Jeff Ross said:

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady then walked up to Jeff Ross and can be heard on the microphone saying:

“Never say that sh*t again.”

Jeff Ross appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week and told him that he spoke to Tom Brady after the show and that there aren't any hard feelings between the two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback