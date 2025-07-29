"That's picked off in a game": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' step-up and TD during Browns camp 

Shedeur Sanders continues his preparations for his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. He was acquired by the team in this year's draft along with ex-Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Browns also signed veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the offseason, establishing a four-way competition for the starting job under center.On Monday, a clip of Shedeur Sanders from training camp went viral. In the video, the quarterback shows off his arm strength and accuracy as he lobs a deep pass down the field. It manages to connect with the receiver for a touchdown.You can check out the clip below: Fans shared their reactions to Sanders' touchdown pass during training:&quot;That's picked off in a game,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;The wr stopped so it messed up the timing so that's prolly a pick if I'm being mf honest,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Lmao no matter what he does folks gon find a reason to discredit it. QB1 loading,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Kid has instincts. That ball placement is fire. Sure this is a sack in real time, but Shedeur knows ball,&quot; another fan said.&quot;That was a great 50/50 ball. Did he kind of no look that? Cause if he eyed his target down that could've been a pick,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Good footwork, good pocket awareness, good ball placement. I know which QB shouldn't be traded,&quot; a fan added.On Saturday, the Browns suffered a blow to their quarterback depth chart. According to a report by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kenny Pickett went down with a hamstring injury. He is set to undergo testing to determine how severe the injury is and its effect on his health for the upcoming season.Shedeur Sanders opens up about not getting first-team reps at training campThe Browns acquired Coach Prime's son in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick, which was a drastic fall from his projected top-three pick before the draft. Reports indicate that Sanders has not received first-team reps during Week 1 of training camp.On Friday, ESPN's Tony Grossi questioned the former Colorado QB about this situation. He shared his thoughts while expressing his desire for a chance to showcase his talent with the ball.&quot;I don't think that's my place, you know, to answer it, to even be able to give an answer to that,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;I feel like it's not in my control. So I'm not even going to think about that or have that in my thought process ... I'm thankful to have the opportunity.&quot;So whenever that is, it is, but it doesn't make me feel down, or it doesn't make me feel left our or anything because I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as an individual, and I know what I could bring to this team. So I can never feel less than, you know, in any circumstance,&quot; he added.The situation surrounding Sanders' future with the Browns continues to remain a mystery. It will be interesting to see if Kevin Stefanski gives him the opportunity to lead the offense next season.Do you think Shedeur Sanders should be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback in Week 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.