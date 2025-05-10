“The first of many”: Baker Mayfield and wife Emily enjoy vineyard getaway in Napa Valley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have shared a sneak peek at their Napa Valley escape via social media.
Emily's Instagram post on Friday, titled "the first of many," showed the pair savoring a vineyard day out with friends.
The Mayfields' vineyard vacation is just a short while after their series of major life changes, such as their recent philanthropic projects and family growth. Their social media coverage included photos and video shots of time spent with friends, in addition to photos of their daughter Kova Jade.
The vineyard visit follows Emily's Mother's Day-themed social media activity, where she participated in the "To the moms" Instagram trend by sharing a collection of photos documenting her motherhood journey.
Mayfield and Emily have been together since 2017. They welcomed their daughter Kova Jade on April 9, 2024.
Baker Mayfield and Emily balance family time with philanthropic efforts
The Mayfields' Napa getaway comes just days after announcing significant charitable work through their foundation.
On Tuesday, the couple launched the "Walk On Scholarship" program through the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. According to SoonerWire, the initiative will award two $10,000 scholarships to walk-on student-athletes, drawing inspiration from Baker's own experience.
"My experience as a walk-on student athlete shaped who I am today," Mayfield said (via Buccaneers.com). "Emily and I wanted to find a way to support future walk-ons to reach their goals and full potential. ... I hope this scholarship can help them reach even greater heights in and out of sports, by relieving some of the financial pressure of college."
The scholarship targets college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students who receive minimal athletic financial aid. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal residents, maintain academic eligibility and receive confirmation from their coach about their roster status.
