“The more I listen, the worse he gets”: Skip Bayless tears into Tom Brady’s cowardice and lack of skills as NFL broadcaster

Skip Bayless did not mince his words when criticizing Tom Brady's role as an NFL analyst. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently in the second year of his 10-year $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX.Furthermore, the league decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed on Brady's job as an analyst. He has received backlash and criticism for his dual role as a broadcaster and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, raising questions about conflict of interest.Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady has no room for improvement as an NFL analyst. He compared the ex-NFL star to other notable names in the field, such as Tony Romo.&quot;The more I listen to Brady as a broadcaster, the worse it gets,&quot; Bayless said on his show on Friday. &quot;And I've never seen a time when a network felt compelled to actually advertise the commentator during the game he's commenting on.&quot;&quot;Tom never tells me anything that I say, 'Oh, I didn't think of that.' Tony Romo, always. Tony Romo takes stands. Tom can't say anything bad. You cannot, as an owner, criticize anything on the football field. Not referees, not players, not coaches, cannot criticize. So, it just vanillas you out. ... Tom's not gonna tell you that. He's not gonna take any stands.&quot;&quot;He's just gonna say what's happening. ... With no real wisdom or evaluation or insight or analysis, you just don't get it from Tom.&quot;Last month, Tom Brady came under a lot of flak for sitting in the Raiders coaches' box with headphones on during their 20-9 loss to the Chargers in Week 2. The rumor mill also started churning about how he was using this role as an analyst to secretly help Pete Carroll and his team.However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell downplayed these concerns while the league also released an official statement talking about how the seven-time Super Bowl champion did not break any rules.Tom Brady opens up about concerns surrounding his dual role as a Raiders minority owner and NFL broadcasterOn Sept.24's edition of his newsletter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed the concerns surrounding the conflict of interest between his jobs.Brady stated that he would not stray away from his ethical duties and pushed the agenda for fairness and honesty.&quot;With all the success it (football) has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport. ... despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe,&quot; Brady wrote. &quot;Rather, it's the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything.&quot;Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Patriots. He recorded a total of 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns passing while winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots (six) and the Bucs (one).