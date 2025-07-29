"The Ja Morant of the NFL": Fans react as Malik Nabers dances to NBA YoungBoy's new song 'Games Of War'

On Monday, a clip from wide receiver Malik Nabers' Instagram live made waves on the internet. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared the video X, where we see him grooving to NBA YoungBoy's new song &quot;Games of War&quot; from his new album &quot;MASA.&quot;In the clip, the New York Giants star is seen sitting inside a car while listening to the song. Malik Nabers could not contain his excitement as he danced to the rhythm of the music and hummed the lyrics. You can check out his reaction to NBA YoungBoy's song below:Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions on Malik Nabers' solo groove session in his car.&quot;The Ja Morant of the NFL,&quot; one fan commented, possibly alluding to Nabers flashing two finger guns at the start of the video.&quot;OBJ energy,&quot; another fan said, comparing Nabers to former LSU and Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.&quot;They both from Louisiana, that's probably his goat,&quot; another fan stated.Meanwhile, a number of fans questioned Nabers' taste in music.&quot;An adult YB fan is just weird,&quot; this fan commented.&quot;How do people listen to YoungBoy? I can't even make it through half a song,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Leek, that song's a** bro,&quot; one fan said.The Giants acquired Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with the sixth overall pick. During his debut campaign in the league, he started 13 of the 15 games he played for the team. The wide receiver recorded 1204 yards and seven TDs receiving while the Giants finished fourth in the NFC East with a 3-14 record.Giants HC Brian Daboll opens up about Malik Nabers trying to build rapport with Russell WilsonThe Giants acquired veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. With the Super Bowl XLVIII champion Wilson projected as the starting quarterback, he needs to have a connection with his wide receivers.On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll made an appearance on the 'Up &amp; Adams Show.' During this interview, he opened up about how Malik Nabers is going the extra mile to build a connection with Russell Wilson.&quot;They communicate a lot,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;Nabers will come into the quarterback meetings and just sit there on his own and kind of listen to how the quarterback coaches is teaching things. It's a very good open dialogue. You know, hopefully it's dynamic.&quot;The Giants are hopeful that the addition of Russell Wilson will help the team qualify for the playoffs this year. They begin the season with a showdown against the Commanders in September.