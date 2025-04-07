"There might be more risk than conventional wisdom believes"- ESPN analyst warns NFL teams on drafting Abdul Carter at the top

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, Penn State’s edge rusher Abdul Carter has emerged as a top prospect. However, an ESPN analyst has issued a word of caution, suggesting that selecting Carter early in the draft may carry more risk than some anticipate.

Ad

For context, Carter’s collegiate journey began as an off-ball linebackera role that influenced his statistical output in his initial seasons at Penn State.. In 2022, he recorded 6.5 sacks and four passes defensed, followed by 4.5 sacks and five passes defensed in 2023. Similar to Travis Hunter’s dual role threat, Carter’s versatility presents a challenge in projecting his potential as a full-time edge rusher at the professional level.

Carter amassed 12 sacks over 16 games in his final college season, a commendable feat but not record-breaking. While these numbers underscore his pass-rushing capabilities, they don’t necessarily set him apart as a generational talent. Schatz summarized it further in his analysis:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Overall, Carter comes out with an impressive SackSEER projection, but he's not one of the all-time greats. His final college season featured 12 sacks in 16 games, which is good but not historic. I would not be deterred from picking Carter near the top of the draft, but be aware there might be more risk than conventional wisdom believes."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carter’s choice to skip both the NFL Combine and his pro day workouts has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his draft evaluation. This absence leaves scouts and analysts relying on projections rather than concrete metrics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Historically, only a few top-five edge rusher picks have skipped the 40-yard dash predraft, including Chase Young, Andre Wadsworth, and Clelin Ferrell. The limited sample size makes it challenging to draw definitive conclusions about Carter’s athleticism and potential impact.

Browns HC all praises for Abdul Carter

Kevin Stefanksi, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, recently spoke about Carter at the annual league meeting in Florida. He spoke of ongoing conversations with Carter and praised the Penn State star.

Ad

In an X(formerly Twitter) clip posted by content creator Austin Abbott on Sunday, Stefanski said:

“We broke the ice, he’s a very impressive young man. I know a lot of people who know him, but a very impressive young man.”

Expand Tweet

As draft day nears, NFL teams are tasked with conducting thorough evaluations to determine if Carter’s potential justifies a high selection, keeping in mind both his impressive attributes and the factors that introduce uncertainty into his draft profile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe writes NFL, college sports, and soccer content at Sportskeeda.



Shivam is a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in journalism, content and SEO strategy, performance marketing, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in breaking news, opinion pieces, and exclusive interviews with sports personalities. His experience includes detailed on-field reporting for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Indian Super League, Indian Premier League, Premier Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and comprehensive coverage of the NFL and CFL respectively. Know More