"There's some false information in this" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant calls out media coverage of his son Dez Bryant Jr.

Dez Bryant has pushed back against the growing media hype surrounding his son, Dez Bryant Jr., who is a rising WR prospect in the Class of 2028. Reposting a video of his son training under him, which was originally shared by Quarterback Plug, the ex-Cowboys All-Pro wrote on Friday:
"There's some false information in this video..and I mean this in no disrespect - I love the coverage..but let's speak facts..I understand we live in a social world, but my son has a long way to go. We dont need this hype train around my son..because that's not the goal.
"I care for him to be judged on his honest work..and he has a long way to go to get where he wants to be…Let's not water down the art for a click."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Dez Bryant Jr. is already making serious noise as a Class of 2028 wide receiver prospect, and he’s just getting started. The Colleyville Heritage standout recently racked up 154 yards in a spring game, and his crisp routes and sticky hands have scouts buzzing.
So far, Texas A&M and Sacramento State have offered him scholarships. A&M’s offer was especially meaningful, it’s the same school that once recruited his dad. And with Dez Sr. guiding him every step of the way, the hype is only growing.
As for who should offer him next, it would not be a surprise if programs like Oklahoma State (his dad’s alma mater), Texas, USC, and Ohio State also get involved.
Dez Bryant calls out NFL over marking Pride Month
During Pride Month, Dez Bryant sparked controversy by criticizing the league’s messaging. Reacting to a resurfaced NFL video from 2021, that included phrases like “Football is gay” and “Football is for everyone,” he posted:
"These are wild statements to make. Excuse my silliness. I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays, but this is far from right."
Dez Bryant has also been vocal about his former team, the Cowboys’ internal decisions, particularly the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.