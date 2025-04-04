“There's no injury concerns” - Ex-NFL QB makes his stance clear on Eagles’ tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles started using the tush push play during the 2022 season in short-yardage situations. The play where the quarterback gets the snap from the center and is pushed by multiple players behind him to gain short yardage has become a talking point around the NFL, with the league deciding on whether to ban the play.

Some teams proposed that the play is a "safety" concern, but there hasn't been any relevant data to suggest that is true.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel broke down how the play isn't an injury-risk, rather teams are trying to eliminate the play that can't stop it.

“What you're telling me is that because you're targeting one team, they're going to change the entire rule because of this nonexistent player health and safety that makes no sense whatsoever," Daniel said via Scoop City.

"You are one team that's running it, and you're really good at it, and there's no health and safety concerns as of right now. There might be in the future, that's what you're going to be changing it, but you're rewriting a rule in the playbook to target one team. When was the last time that's happened? Like, just stop the play. There's no injury concerns.”

Dianna Russini thinks the tush push will be banned soon

NFL: JAN 05 Giants at Eagles - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, it was announced that 16 of the 32 NFL teams voted in favor of banning the tush push. That's half the league. However, in order for a rule proposal to be considered for change, 24 votes need to be accounted for.

While the tush push didn't get banned yet, the league said they would table the proposal next month at the owners' spring meeting in Minnesota.

Speaking on the same episode of their podcast Scoop City, The Athletic's insider Dianna Russini predicts that the tush push will eventually be banned. Russini said:

“I think everyone just wants a little bit more time. But let me just translate it to you. I think the fact that this was table tells me that they're gonna ban the tush push. This year, they're gonna find a way to get it out of football… I think some believe it's an ugly play. And I think whether or not they'll admit it or not, if you can't beat it, ban it.”

Football fans are split on tush push. Of course, Eagles fans love the play and there isn't conclusive evidence that suggests the play is an injury-risk play.

Do you think the tush push will get banned this season or next season?

