"They were atrocious last year" - Analyst claims Ben Johnson is Bears’ last shot to survive in cut-throat NFC North after disappointing 2024 season 

Ben Johnson spent the last six seasons as a part of the Detroit Lions' coaching staff. After the Chicago Bears finished with a disappointing 5-12 campaign last year, the team parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus. In January, Johnson was brought in as Eberflus' replacement.

Following his impressive resume with the Lions, there are a lot of expectations for Ben Johnson's debut as an NFL head coach this upcoming season. On Friday, analyst John Middlekauf discussed his expectations for the team's first campaign under a new head coach in the NFC North.

He said that with the rising competition in this division, this year under Johnson will define how the Bears will look in the NFC and their chances of becoming a championship contender.

"I would say win the division feels really really strong," Middlekauf said on the "3 & Out" show (Timestamp- 0:30 onwards). "I think it's fair to say, best case scenario, defense should be good. But you know, it's a new coordinator... offensively also new, so there's just a transition process given how much pressure is on them.

"I think if you tell me the Bears win the division, Ben Johnson is 100% the Coach of the Year. I just don't see a scenario where that wouldn't be true. If you tell me right now the Bears win the NFC North, I just don't see how you could have a better coaching job. I mean, they were atrocious last year. It's a lot of the same players," he added.

The Bears last made the playoffs under former head coach Matt Nagy in 2020, where they lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round. The last time the team competed for the Lombardi Trophy was in Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams shares his thoughts on Ben Johnson

The Bears acquired quarterback Caleb Williams last year with the No. 1 pick. He was immediately named as the team's starter on the depth chart. However, Williams did not have the kind of debut he was hoping for. Furthermore, reports of him having a troubled time under Matt Eberflus came forward this offseason.

Last month, Williams made his way to attend the Fanatics Fest. During a panel interview, he shared his thoughts on Ben Johnson's arrival.

"Yeah, I don't want to give you too many details or insight on Ben Johnson. Ben Johnson is great... We have a young staff/old staff," Williams said. "We have a bunch of experience, a bunch of new energy provided from the coaches and players and things like that...

"He uses some choice words every day towards me. He's tough, and I love him. It's been great around him," he added.

During his NFL debut last season, Caleb Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 passing TDs. However, he was also sacked 68 times, making him the highest-sacked quarterback of the season.

How do you think the Chicago Bears will fare next season? Can they win the NFC North? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

