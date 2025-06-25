"They didn't blink": Broncos reportedly shot down Russell Wilson’s massive $350,000,000 contract demand

Russell Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. In March 2022, he was traded to the Denver Broncos and agreed to a five-year deal worth $275 million. However, the quarterback had a disappointing two-season stint and failed to qualify for the playoffs in both years. Thus, the Broncos decided to release Wilson in March 2024.
According to documents obtained by reporter Pablo Torre, Russell Wilson seemingly asked for a different kind of contract when joining the Broncos. Beat reporter Zac Stevens shared pages from the document that stated that the quarterback wanted a seven-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $350 million.
This means that Wilson was asking to be paid around $50 million annually. However, the Broncos did not give in to the quarterback's demand and refused to agree to a fully guaranteed contract.
"In 2022, after a career as a Super Bowl-winning and All-Pro quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Mr. Wilson decided to waive the no-trade clause of his existing contract so that he could play for the Denver Broncos," the document stated. "Mr. Wilson testified that early in the dicussions with the Broncos that he requested a seven-year, fully guaranteed contract of around $50 million a year, and 'they didn't blink.'"
The document further explained how Russell Wilson had two years remaining in the contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2019. As it turns out, Wilson didn't even get to start playing under his new five-year deal with the Broncos as they let him go before that.
In March 2024, Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. He shared playing time with Justin Fields and led Mike Tomlin's team to the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
3x SB champ urges the Giants to focus on Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson
In March, Wilson agreed to join the Giants on a two-year deal. The team also acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft. The 10x Pro Bowler is projected to take over as the Giants' starting quarterback.
However, 3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth advised the team to focus on developing the rookie Jaxson Dart. On the 'Breakfast Ball', he stated that Dart should be named the Week 1 starter over Wilson.
"The Giants should cut Russell Wilson and start Jaxson Dart," Schlereth said. "You start your rookie and you go with the growing pains and you understand that you're not going to the playoffs right now.
"You have a great defense, which is one of the best things you can give a young quarterback. I think it's time to rip off the band-aid and say, 'Jaxson Dart, you're our guy.'"
Last season, the Giants finished with a disappointing 3-14 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Only time will tell if Russell Wilson can take over as the team's QB in Week 1 and help them to a playoff spot.
